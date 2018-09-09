Join Athena Project for the 7th Annual Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser at Live@Jack’s 500 16th Street, #320, Denver CO 80202 on Monday, October 29th, 2018 at 7pm. The evening kicks off Athena Project’s annual Fall fundraising drive. This year’s theme, Athena Creates Community, will highlight the value and importance of female voices in the arts.

TICKETS – Monday, Oct. 29th, 2018 at 7pm

Tickets for the general public are $40 in advance and $45 at the door.

There is a special artist rate of $25 each with proof of a business card, website, or headshot/resume at the door. All tickets include appetizers, desserts, FREE laughs, and a chance to bid on silent auction items.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Once again Debbie Scheer stars as our venerable MC and she will be joined by local comediennes to help fill the evening with laughter. Debbie Scheer is an auctioneer, emcee, humorist and single mom of two boys so she identifies as primarily tired! She is the co-producer and co-host of Broadsided Comedy: An Estrogen Fueled Comedy Show and the producer of Track Suit Chronicles: Stories for the Long Haul. To find out more information about where she will be next, head on over to her website www.debbiescheer.com.

