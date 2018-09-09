“Miscast” is an opportunity for some of the local theatre community’s top performers to sing songs and act out scenes they would never … ever! … get cast to perform on a legitimate stage. This popular tradition returns for one night only at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm) on Monday, September 17th, 2018 as a benefit for the Denver Actors Fund at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246.

TICKETS

Tickets are $20 (plus fees if ordered online) – CLICK HERE.

No fees if you purchase by phone at 303-316-6360.

This year the very talented Shannan Steele joins co-host Steven J. Burge in leading the silliness, with Donna Debreceni on keyboard. Now in its fifth year as a Denver Actors Fund benefit event, “Miscast” has evolved into one of the biggest nights of the year in the Colorado theatre community.

The lineup for Miscast 2018 includes: Avery Anderson, Christopher K. Boeckx, Candy Brown, LuAnn Buckstein, Anna Maria High, Kris Graves, T.J. Hogle, Chas Lederer, Jake Mendes, David Nehls, Suzanne Nepi, Mark Pergola, Arlene Rapal, Max Peterson, Elliot Peterson, K. Woodzick, Lisa Young, and a few unannounced surprise appearances. This year’s event will include many fun twists, such as a series of games a la Jimmy Fallon and other late-night TV hosts. Area merchants and theatre companies have contributed prizes.

The Denver Actors Fund (DAF) is a modest source of immediate, situational financial relief when members of the local theater community find themselves in sudden medical need. To date, the DAF has provided $260,000 in medical relief to 80 Colorado theatre artists and, through our volunteer Action Teams, provided practical assistance to more than 100 others. Learn more about the DAF at www.denveractorsfund.org.