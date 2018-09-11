Royally Enchanted Princess and Character Parties provide entertainment for children’s birthday parties, corporate and community events, as well as charitable organizations. Seeking excellent performers to perform princess, prince, superhero, and mascot gigs. Performers travel all over the metro area and there is a venue space downtown for private events.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

By appointment only (posted 9-11-18)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Royally Enchanted Royal Room

1245 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

ROLES

All ethnicities are encouraged to apply and Spanish speaking is a bonus.

Must pass a background check, BE DEPENDABLE, have reliable transportation, and LOVE KIDS.

Princess Roles: Look must be a believable Disney style princess in age and type. Looking for exceptional singers with improv skills and who love children. Costuming is in sizes 2-10 and and wigs are used based on need. Particularly looking for women who can portray their Ice Queen and can sing “Let it Go” like a boss.

Superhero Roles: Looking for Bravado here! Personality and a love of kids a must, muscles and combat skills would be a bonus.

Mascot and other performers: Broad character actors needed with great physicality. All mascots are provided with handlers.

For a description of Character Standards – CLICK HERE

COMPENSATION

All Roles are PAID

PERFORMANCES

Mostly weekend gigs with some weekday performances.

TO APPLY

Submit headshot and resume to RoyallyEnchanted@gmail.com

PREPARE

If asked for an appointment, women will be provided with an Mp3 of a musical selection.

Men will be asked to come dressed to move.

BRING

Headshot and Resume

QUESTIONS?

720-252-9645

Royally Enchanted website