(By appointment) Now Hiring – Princesses & Superheroes – Party Gigs / Royally Enchanted Princess and Character Parties

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Royally Enchanted Princess and Character Parties provide entertainment for children’s birthday parties, corporate and community events, as well as charitable organizations. Seeking excellent performers to perform princess, prince, superhero, and mascot gigs. Performers travel all over the metro area and there is a venue space downtown for private events.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
By appointment only (posted 9-11-18)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Royally Enchanted Royal Room
1245 E. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80218

ROLES
All ethnicities are encouraged to apply and Spanish speaking is a bonus.
Must pass a background check, BE DEPENDABLE, have reliable transportation, and LOVE KIDS.
Princess Roles: Look must be a believable Disney style princess in age and type. Looking for exceptional singers with improv skills and who love children. Costuming is in sizes 2-10 and and wigs are used based on need. Particularly looking for women who can portray their Ice Queen and can sing “Let it Go” like a boss.
Superhero Roles: Looking for Bravado here! Personality and a love of kids a must, muscles and combat skills would be a bonus.
Mascot and other performers: Broad character actors needed with great physicality. All mascots are provided with handlers.
For a description of Character Standards – CLICK HERE

COMPENSATION
All Roles are PAID

PERFORMANCES
Mostly weekend gigs with some weekday performances.

TO APPLY
Submit headshot and resume to RoyallyEnchanted@gmail.com

PREPARE
If asked for an appointment, women will be provided with an Mp3 of a musical selection.
Men will be asked to come dressed to move.
BRING
Headshot and Resume

QUESTIONS?
720-252-9645

Royally Enchanted website

Promo image - Royally Enchanted - Sept. 2018


