From the authors of “Fiddler on the Roof,” this hysterical and heartwarming romantic comedy will make your heart sing! Set in a 1930s European parfumerie, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves… and of all the twists and turns along the way!

She Loves Me

Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Book by Joe Masteroff

Presented by Performance Now Theatre Company

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Music Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong

Choreography by Kelly Van Oosbree

Produced by Ken Goodwin

Artistic Director Alisa Metcalf

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, September 29th, 2018 from 12noon – 6pm

Sunday, September 30th from 12noon – 5pm

CALLBACKS

Sunday, September 30th from 6 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Little Theater Culture Center

9142 W. Ken Caryl Avenue

Littleton, CO 80127

NOTE: Do note use your iPhone or Google Maps for Directions – Use Mapquest.com

ROLES – (all roles are available)

Arpad Laszlo (Male – late teens to early 20’s) – a young and very exuberant delivery boy

Ladislav Sipos (Male – 30’s – 50’s) – a good friend and confidant…but not without opinions

Ilona Ritter (Female – mid 20’s – early 30’s) – perpetually looking for love in all the wrong places

Stephen Kodaly (Male mid 20’s – early 30’s) – loveable and generous and irritating

Georg Nowack (Male mid 20’s – early 30’s) – a hopeful and hopeless romantic

Amalia Balash (Female mid 20’s – early 30’s) – a hopeful and hopeless romantic…hmmm.

Mr. Maraczek (Male – 50’s – 60’s) – the owner of the parfumerie and lover of life

ENSEMBLE (4-6 Males and 4-6 Females 20’s – 50’s) – actor/singers who can play a variety of roles….we are especially looking for people who can create a variety of strong characters.

PREPARE / BRING

Bring: Sheet music – an accompanist will be provided. Please no taped music or a cappella.

Headshot and Resume as well as a list of conflicts.

Prepare: 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show. Please be familiar with the show and music.

Be prepared to sing and read from the script and score. Please do not audition with a song from the show.

COMPENSATION

Actors are paid $150 due upon completion of the show and return of your script.

Stipend increased accordingly for extra performances.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Regular rehearsals will begin in early November 2018. Rehearsals will take place on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 1 – 6pm. All rehearsals will take place in the Littleton/Highlands Ranch area. There will be a few additional weeknight evening music rehearsals. Tech week: Dec. 31st, 2018 – January 3rd, 2019 from 6-10pm at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Note: Load-in and 1st Tech is on New Year’s Eve.

Performances: January 4th – January 20th, 2019 at the Lakewood Cultural Center

Fridays – 7:30pm (6pm call)

Saturdays – 2pm & 7:30 pm (12:30 & 6pm calls)

Sundays – 2pm (12:30pm call)

Possible additional performances Thursdays, January 10th and 17th

NOTE: All actors are required to participate in strike on January 20th.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

If you need to cancel your audition for any reason, refer to your confirmation email where there is a link to cancel your audition. PLEASE do this as a courtesy to us and to the other actors, as this will free up your original audition time for someone else.

QUESTIONS?

For questions or problems regarding the audition scheduling process, email performancenow@aol.com.

For assistance on the days of the auditions, contact Ken Goodwin at 303-918-1500.

