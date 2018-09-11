Oliver! is a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale of an orphan who runs away from the orphanage and hooks up with a group of boys trained to be pickpockets by an elderly mentor in Victorian London. Featured songs: “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “Where is Love.”



Oliver!

Music and Lyrics by Lionel Bart

Based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens

Presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Directed by Shannan Steele

Choreographed by Jessica Hindsley

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 8th, 2018 from 4 – 10:30pm for Adults (18+)

Tuesday, October 9th from 4 – 9pm for Children ages 6 – 17

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnston, CO 80534



CALLBACKS

October 22nd (note: all roles will not be called back)

ROLES

Oliver Twist – A workhouse boy about 11 years of age. Age: 8 to 12

Fagin – An elderly receiver – runs training academy for young pickpockets. Age: 50 to 70

The Artful Dodger – Fagin’s brightest pupil – an undersized 16. Age: 14 to 18

Bill Sikes – A villian in his prime. Age: 30 to 45

Nancy – A graduate of Fagin’s academy, and Bill’s doxy. Age: 20 to 25

Bet – A 15 year old lass in Fagin’s establishment – idolizes Nancy.

Mr. Bumble - A large and pompous Beadle of the workhouse. Age: 35 to 60

Mrs. Corney - A sharp-tongued, domineering widow – the Workhouse Mistress. Age: 40 to 55

Mr. Brownlow - An old gentleman of wealth and breeding. Age: 55 to 70

Mr. Sowerberry - The Undertaker. Age: 45 to 60

Mrs. Sowerberry - Mr. Sowerberry’s wife and his overseer. Age: 45 to 60

Charlotte – The Sowerberry’s young daughter. Age: 18 to 25

Noah Claypole - Mr. Sowerberry’s pimply apprentice. Age: 18 to 25

Mr. Grimwig - A Doctor. Age: 30 to 50

Mrs. Bedwin - The Brownlow’s Housekeeper. Age: 45 to 60

Old Sally – A Pauper. Age: 50 to 70

Charley Bates - A boy in Fagin’s establishment. Age: 10 to 18

Ensemble: Workhouse boys, workhouse assistants, bow street runners, street vendors and crowd, etc… Gender: both

Please Note: The children roles will be double cast

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID



BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: 16-32 bars of a classical musical theatre song and one 1 minute monologue. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided. Please no a cappella or tracked auditions.

Bring: Headshot and Resume

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin on February 19th, 2019

Performances: March 14th – May 26th, 2019

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION

To signup for an adult audition

To signup for a children's audition



VENUE

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse website