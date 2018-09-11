Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Oct. 8th & 9th) Oliver! / Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Oliver! is a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale of an orphan who runs away from the orphanage and hooks up with a group of boys trained to be pickpockets by an elderly mentor in Victorian London. Featured songs: “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “Where is Love.”

Oliver!
Music and Lyrics by Lionel Bart
Based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens
Presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
Directed by Shannan Steele
Choreographed by Jessica Hindsley

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, October 8th, 2018 from 4 – 10:30pm for Adults (18+)
Tuesday, October 9th from 4 – 9pm for Children ages 6 – 17

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4747 Marketplace Drive
Johnston, CO 80534

CALLBACKS
October 22nd (note: all roles will not be called back)

ROLES
Oliver Twist – A workhouse boy about 11 years of age. Age: 8 to 12
Fagin – An elderly receiver – runs training academy for young pickpockets. Age: 50 to 70
The Artful Dodger – Fagin’s brightest pupil – an undersized 16.  Age: 14 to 18
Bill Sikes – A villian in his prime.  Age: 30 to 45
Nancy – A graduate of Fagin’s academy, and Bill’s doxy.  Age: 20 to 25
Bet – A 15 year old lass in Fagin’s establishment – idolizes Nancy.
Mr. Bumble - A large and pompous Beadle of the workhouse.  Age: 35 to 60
Mrs. Corney - A sharp-tongued, domineering widow – the Workhouse Mistress.  Age: 40 to 55
Mr. Brownlow - An old gentleman of wealth and breeding. Age: 55 to 70
Mr. Sowerberry - The Undertaker. Age: 45 to 60
Mrs. Sowerberry - Mr. Sowerberry’s wife and his overseer. Age: 45 to 60
Charlotte – The Sowerberry’s  young daughter.  Age: 18 to 25
Noah Claypole - Mr. Sowerberry’s pimply apprentice.  Age: 18 to 25
Mr. Grimwig - A Doctor.  Age: 30 to 50
Mrs. Bedwin - The Brownlow’s Housekeeper. Age: 45 to 60
Old Sally – A Pauper. Age: 50 to 70
Charley Bates - A boy in Fagin’s establishment. Age: 10 to 18
Ensemble: Workhouse boys, workhouse assistants, bow street runners, street vendors and crowd, etc… Gender: both
Please Note: The children roles will be double cast

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE
Prepare: 16-32 bars of a classical musical theatre song and one 1 minute monologue. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided. Please no a cappella or tracked auditions.
Bring: Headshot and Resume

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Begin on February 19th, 2019
Performances: March 14th – May 26th, 2019

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION
To signup for an adult audition – CLICK HERE

To signup for a children’s audition – CLICK HERE

VENUE
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4747 Marketplace Drive
Johnston, CO 80534

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse website


