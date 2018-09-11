Director of Development

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and are rapidly expanding their programming imprint. They are seeking a Director of Development, who will work on a range of initiatives to support their efforts to raise $2M annually and begin preparations for a $25-35 million capital campaign.

JOB DUTIES

Theatre Aspen seeks a motivated and dedicated individual to create, develop and execute a strategic fundraising plan. The Director of Development is responsible for major donor identification; cultivation, solicitation and stewardship as well as overseeing all fundraising initiatives and events. The Director of Development works closely with the Producing Director to plan, finance, and implement innovative programs that support the mission of Theatre Aspen and allow the organization to achieve its goals in artistic excellence, community engagement, and financial stability.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Works with the Producing Director and staff to develop annual and long-range plans to increase contributions in all individual giving areas; monitors the plan and updates strategies as required. • Works closely with the Producing Director and Board of Trustees to identify, cultivate, and solicit major and leadership gifts from individuals. • Ensures the accurate and timely acknowledgement of gifts from individual and institutional funders. Tracks all communication with funders in Theatre Aspen’s database. • In collaboration with Special Events Committee Chair, Board of Trustees, and event hosts, plans, coordinates and implements special events for Theatre Aspen including the annual Winter Gala, Summer Splash, and private parties. • With the Producing Director and/or General Manager, works alone or with an independent grant writer to research and solicit institutional funders to grow revenue for Theatre Aspen programs.

QUALIFICATIONS

The successful candidate will have 5-10 years’ experience in development and fundraising, exhibit a high capacity for interpersonal relations, excellent verbal and written communication skills, and ability to handle high-pressure situations with diplomacy and tact. • Knowledge of theatre; able to speak and write persuasively about the value and importance of the arts, arts access, outreach, and the programs of Theatre Aspen. • Demonstrated ability and success raising funds from individuals; ability to create and implement fundraising campaigns and special events. • Innovative, able to create new ideas and strategies for revenue; able to coordinate and communicate those ideas to ensure optimum results. • Demonstrated ability to effectively plan, implement and manage at both strategic and operational levels. • Exceptional interpersonal skills; able to work cooperatively with a diverse constituency to foster an environment of respect and civility. • Strong and effective communicator who is able to articulate objectives, set priorities, and delegate responsibilities. • Excellent management skills to effectively manage multiple duties and expectations while motivating, supporting, and collaborating with the Board, staff, patrons, artists, and the broader community. • Experience with Patron Manager or similar patron management database. • Able and willing to perform administrative work to ensure the effective and efficient operation of Theatre Aspen. • Able and willing to regularly attend evening and weekend performances and special events; to work nights, weekends and holidays, as necessary.

COMPENSATION

Paid – Permanent/Full-Time Position

Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

Must be prepared to reside in the Aspen area.

TO APPLY

Email: Resume with cover letter including salary expectations to

Daniel Benavent, General Manager at daniel@theatreaspen.org.

Subject line: “Director of Development – Theatre Aspen”

Phone: 970-300-4301

Theatre Aspen website