Naropa University in Boulder is seeking one Stage Crew Staff Member (Level IV). This person will handle a variety of different job duties. These duties /positions include: Stage Managing, Sound Board Operation, Lighting Design and Board Operation, Assistant Stage Managing, Video Operation, House Managing, Electrics, Maintenance, and Administrative Tasks.

The Office of Events provides logistical and staff support for performances, dance, music, readings and other special events at Naropa University. They manage multiple event spaces, including the Performing Arts Center on the Arapahoe campus and the Nalanda Events Center on the Nalanda campus. Level IV Stage Technicians are responsible for managing daily operations of the department and events on a regular basis, with a great deal of responsibility for the production and crew. Stage Crew Level IV positions provide consultation and advice to students, staff, faculty and any Naropa affiliated or third party entity producing work in University venues.

The Stage Crew Level IV Stage Technicians are responsible for providing technical support in the areas of stage management and supervision of crew, event set-up and breakdown, lighting, sound, audio/visual, and house management, as well as other behind-the-scenes operations.

Events include theatrical performances, music, dance, lectures, readings, the Summer Writing Program, live recordings, meetings, conferences, University celebrations and much more. Level IV Stage Technicians complete administrative tasks in the events department including scheduling, planning, inventory, reporting, interdepartmental communications, creating and updating training materials, as well as pre and post production documents for all events.

COMPENSATION

PAID: 30-40 hours per week

Non-exempt

Pay Scale: $14.26 – $16.78 per hour

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 3 years of experience working in technical event settings doing one or more of the following: Stage Manager, Light Design, Sound Board Operation.

Ability to create and maintain a positive team environment and behave professionally with everyone encountered in the course and scope of the job duties.

Preexisting and professional level of understanding in audio amplification, audio-visual media and projection, stage and computerized lighting equipment, and uses of all of these as artistic mediums.

The ability to analyze, interpret, and translate the visual and aural requirements of a production into a performance or presentation.

Expertise in intelligent and standard lighting fixtures, staging, digital and analog audio and video equipment, rigging and the safe practices involved in all of these.

Advanced computer skills including but not limited to Microsoft Office Suite, Google Drive, Final Cut Pro, Isadora & LXBeams, Logic, and QLab.

ETC Ion Training Levels 1 & 2

Familiarity with Soundcraft SI Expression console

Excellent organization and communications skills (both oral and written).

Ability to handle multiple tasks at one time and prioritize responsibilities.

Familiarity with Windows and Mac products.

Ability to be flexible in job related roles.

Ability to take initiative, work independently, problem solve, and seek out solutions.

Punctuality, dependability, ingenuity, teamwork, and honesty.

Ability to work as scheduled, and occasionally beyond; must be available evenings, weekends, and some holidays, when required.

Ability to receive and respond to emails in a timely manner.

Demonstrate respectful and creative demeanor in the presence of artists, musicians, poets, and other VIPs.

Able to adapt and solve problems creatively under stressful time sensitive conditions.

Valid driver’s license.

Commitment to co-create a diverse and inclusive community and actively participate in related professional development regarding the dynamics of privilege

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Often stand, sit and/or walk for extended periods of time throughout a typical work day

Frequently carry 10-25 lbs. of dead weight and occasionally lift 50-70 lbs., often with the help of co-workers

Must be able to frequently bend, squat, and reach above head. Will occasionally need to crawl in order to complete tasks

Employee must use hands for simple grasping, pushing, pulling, and fine motor skills

Employee can expect to be exposed to heat, cold, dust, height, moving machinery, lighting and fog effects

Noise conditions are frequently in the medium level, occasionally in the higher level when live entertainment is performing and on very busy days with a full staff on duty.

FOR MORE DETAILED JOB INFORMATION AND TO APPLY – CLICK HERE

Qualified candidates should apply online and include a letter of interest and resume.

LOCATION

Naropa University

2130 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80302

Naropa University website