Introduction to Acting

Do you want to act, but aren’t sure where to start? This six-week class is designed specifically for the beginning actor and will teach you the fundamentals of the craft. The class highlights quick and powerful ways to make your performance natural and spontaneous. Discover the building blocks of acting through improvisation, theatre exercises and character work. Outside prep time may be required.

Instructors: Tara Falk, Tom McNally, Gareth Saxe, Justin Walvoord

8 student minimum, 14 maximum – for adults

CLASSES

September 24th – November 1st, 2018

5 classes taught by different instructors.

Each class has a total of 6 sessions.

Choose from various days per instructor / evening classes from 6:30-8:30pm for all instructors except for Gareth Saxe – his classes are from noon – 2pm. Check the website for details.

FEE

$230

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

