Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Sept. 25th – Oct. 30th) Acting on Camera II / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Acting on Camera II
After building your confidence and ease on camera in Acting on Camera I, dive more fully into the technical and creative side of the on-camera medium. Utilizing current TV and film scripts, you will work with scene partners to create work that is truly in the moment, featuring extreme close-ups, reaction shots and more.

Instructor: Brian Landis Folkins
8 student minimum, 12 maximum – for adults
Prerequisite: Acting on Camera I or instructor approval

CLASSES
Tuesdays from 6:30 – 9:30pm
September 25th – October 30th, 2018
6 Sessions

FEE
$300

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

Acting on Camera II - DCPA - Fall 2018


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado