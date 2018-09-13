Acting on Camera II

After building your confidence and ease on camera in Acting on Camera I, dive more fully into the technical and creative side of the on-camera medium. Utilizing current TV and film scripts, you will work with scene partners to create work that is truly in the moment, featuring extreme close-ups, reaction shots and more.

Instructor: Brian Landis Folkins

8 student minimum, 12 maximum – for adults

Prerequisite: Acting on Camera I or instructor approval

CLASSES

Tuesdays from 6:30 – 9:30pm

September 25th – October 30th, 2018

6 Sessions

FEE

$300

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website