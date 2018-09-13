Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Sept. 25th – Oct. 23rd) Introduction to Improv / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Introduction to Improv
Want to learn how to perform on the spot? Work with local improv creator and performer Jessica Austgen as she introduces and reinforces the basics of improvisation. Designed for all experience levels, discover how to loosen up, be more spontaneous and take risks on stage. Using group activities and improvised scene work, students will create a rich, supportive environment for spontaneity, making strong choices and increasing confidence. See why improv is a trend that keeps on growing!

Instructor: Jess Austgen
8 student minimum, 14 maximum – for adults

CLASSES
Tuesdays from 7 – 9:30pm
September 25th – October 23rd, 2018
5 Sessions

FEE
$230

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

Intro to Improv class - DCPA - Fall 2018


