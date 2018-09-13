Improvisation: Seeking Long Term Relationships

In improv, relationships are key to being comfortable in a scene and moving forward with ease. It’s not just how the characters know each other – it’s how they get along and why their dynamic is fun to explore. This class will use games and exercises to help you explore your relationship with your partner early in the scene and give you ideas of where to go from there.

Instructor: Brian McManus

For adults

Prerequisite: Intro to Improv or Instructor Approval

CLASSES

Wednesdays from 6:30 – 8:30pm

September 26th – November 7th, 2018

No class on October 31st

6 Sessions

FEE

$230

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

