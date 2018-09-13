Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Sept. 26th – Nov. 7th) Improvisation: Seeking Long Term Relationships / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Improvisation: Seeking Long Term Relationships
In improv, relationships are key to being comfortable in a scene and moving forward with ease. It’s not just how the characters know each other – it’s how they get along and why their dynamic is fun to explore. This class will use games and exercises to help you explore your relationship with your partner early in the scene and give you ideas of where to go from there.

Instructor: Brian McManus
For adults
Prerequisite: Intro to Improv or Instructor Approval

CLASSES
Wednesdays from 6:30 – 8:30pm
September 26th – November 7th, 2018
No class on October 31st
6 Sessions

FEE
$230

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

IMPROV - Long Term Relationships - DCPA - Fall 2018


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado