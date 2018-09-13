Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Sept. 27th – Nov. 1st) Improvisation: People, Places & Things / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Improvisation: People, Places & Things
Great improvised work is rooted in an actor’s dedication to bringing an audience on the journey with believable characters who exist in three dimensional worlds. Explore skills you have with you at all times to make a blank stage come to life in your improvised scenes. Use physical, verbal and memory-based exercises to help create believable characters instantly. Discover how reaching for something out of thin air can make or break the believability of what you and your scene partners are creating, and recognize how the environment in your piece can set the tone for a scene and inform you as an actor on many levels.

Instructor: Kerstin Caldwell
For adults

CLASSES
Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30pm
September 27th – November 1st, 2018
6 Sessions

FEE
$230

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

Improvisation-People-Places-Things


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado