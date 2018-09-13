Advanced Acting: Contemporary Female Playwrights

Dive into the wildly imaginative worlds of two remarkable writers, Lauren Gunderson and Jen Silverman. As America’s most-produced playwright of 2017-18, Lauren Gunderson has carved her name indelibly into our contemporary theatrical landscape. And emerging playwright Jen Silverman is definitely a talent to be reckoned with. Both writers create scripts that are fearless, funny and unabashedly feminist. This class will focus on scene and monologue work, plus an overview of each writer’s distinct style and voice.

Instructor: Anthony Powell

8 student minimum / 12 maximum – For Adults

Prerequisites: Scene Study I and II or Instructor Approval

CLASSES

Mondays from 6:30 – 9:30pm

September 17th – November 5th, 2018

8 Sessions

FEE

$330

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

