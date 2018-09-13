Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Sept. 17th – Nov. 5th) Advanced Acting: Contemporary Female Playwrights / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Advanced Acting: Contemporary Female Playwrights
Dive into the wildly imaginative worlds of two remarkable writers, Lauren Gunderson and Jen Silverman. As America’s most-produced playwright of 2017-18, Lauren Gunderson has carved her name indelibly into our contemporary theatrical landscape. And emerging playwright Jen Silverman is definitely a talent to be reckoned with. Both writers create scripts that are fearless, funny and unabashedly feminist. This class will focus on scene and monologue work, plus an overview of each writer’s distinct style and voice.

Instructor: Anthony Powell
8 student minimum / 12 maximum – For Adults
Prerequisites: Scene Study I and II or Instructor Approval

CLASSES
Mondays from 6:30 – 9:30pm
September 17th – November 5th, 2018
8 Sessions

FEE
$330

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

Advanced Acting Class - DCPA - Fall 2018


