(Sept. 27th – Nov. 8th) Commercial Voice Over I / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018


Commercial Voice Over I
Is your voice your favorite asset? Step up to the mic and learn the basics of the radio and television voice over industry. Analyze and activate commercial copy, take direction constructively and increase your versatility. Learn about demos, agents, auditions and the voice over market to get going. You’ll even get to work in a professional recording studio during your final class.

Instructors: Tia Marlier and Martha Harmon-Pardee
10 student minimum – 12 maximum – For adults

CLASSES
Two Class Days to choose from (6 sessions per class):
Thursdays, Sept. 27th – Nov. 8th, 2018 (no class on Oct. 25th) from 6 -8:30pm  (Tia Marlier)
Saturdays, Sept. 29th – Nov. 3rd  from 1:30 – 4pm (Martha Harmon-Pardee)

FEE
$275

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

