Is your voice your favorite asset? Step up to the mic and learn the basics of the radio and television voice over industry. Analyze and activate commercial copy, take direction constructively and increase your versatility. Learn about demos, agents, auditions and the voice over market to get going. You’ll even get to work in a professional recording studio during your final class.

Instructors: Tia Marlier and Martha Harmon-Pardee

10 student minimum – 12 maximum – For adults

Thursdays, Sept. 27th – Nov. 8th, 2018 (no class on Oct. 25th) from 6 -8:30pm (Tia Marlier)

Saturdays, Sept. 29th – Nov. 3rd from 1:30 – 4pm (Martha Harmon-Pardee)

$275

303-446-4892



Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

