Upcoming EventsSep14Fri2018all-day Barefoot in the Park / CenterSta...Barefoot in the Park / CenterSta...Sep 14 all-dayNeil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park was the Tony Award winner for Best Play in 1964. Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a[...]all-day Funny Girl / Ovation West Perfor...Funny Girl / Ovation West Perfor...Sep 14 all-dayFunny Girl is the hit musical about the legendary entertainer, Fanny Brice and was a star-making vehicle for Barbra Streisand. Before Fanny Brice, women were seen as beautiful singers or dancers that were nice to[...]all-day Go, Dog. Go! / The Fine Arts Cen...Go, Dog. Go! / The Fine Arts Cen...Sep 14 all-dayP.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color, and space. The dogs delve into life with gusto, creating a visual spectacle for the audience to feast upon.[...]all-day Oh My God! / Theatre OrOh My God! / Theatre OrSep 14 all-dayIn Anat Gov’s play, Oh My God!, God suffers an existential crisis and seeks out an earthly secular therapist to help relieve his angst. Ella, who has her own issues, has but one hour to[...]all-day Oklahoma! / Denver Center for th...Oklahoma! / Denver Center for th...Sep 14 all-dayWith a spring in their step and a song in their hearts, cowboys and farmers alike have chased their destinies to a land that promises love, opportunity and a brighter future. This joyful production is[...]