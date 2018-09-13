Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(October 23rd ONLY) Public Speaking for Business Professionals Intensive / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018


Public Speaking for Business Professionals Intensive
Polish your presentation skills to deliver your ideas in a clear, efficient and powerful way. This highly individualized class will capitalize on your strengths, address your challenges and non-verbal aspects, and explore prosody and text to maximize your effectiveness. You’ll learn to control nerves and overcome common fears as you gain skills to make you more effective and competitive in your career.

Instructor: Hilary Blair
8 student minimum / 14 maximum – For Adults

CLASS
Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 from 6 – 9pm – one session only

FEE
$100

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

Public Speaking Class - DCPA - Fall 2018


