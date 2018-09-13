Public Speaking for Business Professionals Intensive

Polish your presentation skills to deliver your ideas in a clear, efficient and powerful way. This highly individualized class will capitalize on your strengths, address your challenges and non-verbal aspects, and explore prosody and text to maximize your effectiveness. You’ll learn to control nerves and overcome common fears as you gain skills to make you more effective and competitive in your career.

Instructor: Hilary Blair

8 student minimum / 14 maximum – For Adults

CLASS

Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 from 6 – 9pm – one session only

FEE

$100

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

