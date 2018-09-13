A Bear of A Morning: Theatrical Play with Corduroy and Friends (grades 2-3)

Leave your den and join in theatre games and activities that will bring out the (friendly) bear in you. With the stories and adventures of Corduroy, Winnie the Pooh, Paddington, and Baloo leading the fun, your Saturday mornings will have you growling for more! Class fee includes two tickets to DCPA’s Theatre for Young Audiences production of Corduroy. Additional tickets may be purchased.

CLASS for Grades 2 – 3

Saturdays, September 29th – November 17th, 2018

Saturdays at either 9:15am – 10:15am OR 10:30am – 11:30am

(8 weeks)

FEE

$125

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

