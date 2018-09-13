Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Sept. 29th – Nov. 17th) A Bear of A Morning: Theatrical Play with Corduroy and Friends (grades 2-3) / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


A Bear of A Morning: Theatrical Play with Corduroy and Friends (grades 2-3)
Leave your den and join in theatre games and activities that will bring out the (friendly) bear in you. With the stories and adventures of Corduroy, Winnie the Pooh, Paddington, and Baloo leading the fun, your Saturday mornings will have you growling for more! Class fee includes two tickets to DCPA’s Theatre for Young Audiences production of Corduroy. Additional tickets may be purchased.

CLASS for Grades 2 – 3
Saturdays, September 29th – November 17th, 2018
Saturdays at either 9:15am – 10:15am OR 10:30am – 11:30am
(8 weeks)

FEE
$125

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

A Bear in the Morning Class - DCPA - Fall 2018


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado