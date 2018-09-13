Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Now Seeking – 1 actor for Commedia / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Commedia by Daniel Gerroll
Daniel Gerroll (actor in the move “Chariots of Fire”) will be actively involved in this production and at all rehearsals.
ROLE
Horatio: (30-40) Something of a swashbuckler. All charm. A poet’s heart in an athlete’s body.
TO AUDITION
To set up an audition, please contact: Andrew at info@visionbox.org with subject line: ATTN: Andrew
Please email headshot and resume
COMPENSATION
Actors will be compensated and must be available October 12th -19th, 2018 from 12noon – 5pm with some evenings pending.
PERFORMANCE
Friday, October 19th, 2018 at McNichols Civic Center, 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202.Visionbox Studio website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado