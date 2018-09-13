Commedia by Daniel Gerroll

Daniel Gerroll (actor in the move “Chariots of Fire”) will be actively involved in this production and at all rehearsals.

ROLE

Horatio: (30-40) Something of a swashbuckler. All charm. A poet’s heart in an athlete’s body.

TO AUDITION

To set up an audition, please contact: Andrew at info@visionbox.org with subject line: ATTN: Andrew

Please email headshot and resume



October 12th -19th, 2018 from 12noon – 5pm

October 19th, 2018

Actors will be compensated and must be availablewith some evenings pending.Friday,at McNichols Civic Center,