Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Sept. 29th – Nov. 17th) Teddy Bear Picnics – Class for Pre-K / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Teddy Bear Picnics: Corduroy and Other “Paw”pular Bears
Use your imagination, move your body, and work with others in theatre games and activities. Class fee includes two tickets to DCPA’s Theatre for Young Audiences production of Corduroy. Additional tickets may be purchased. All ‘cubs’ should be potty trained.

CLASS for Pre-K
Saturdays, September 29th – November 17th, 2018
Choose between: Saturdays at either 9:15am – 10:15am OR 10:30am – 11:30am
(8 weeks)

FEE
$125

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

Teddy Bear Picnics - Ed. Classes - DCPA - Fall 2018


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado