Teddy Bear Picnics: Corduroy and Other “Paw”pular Bears

Use your imagination, move your body, and work with others in theatre games and activities. Class fee includes two tickets to DCPA’s Theatre for Young Audiences production of Corduroy. Additional tickets may be purchased. All ‘cubs’ should be potty trained.

CLASS for Pre-K

Saturdays, September 29th – November 17th, 2018

Choose between: Saturdays at either 9:15am – 10:15am OR 10:30am – 11:30am

(8 weeks)

FEE

$125

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website