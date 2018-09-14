Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Sept. 29th – Nov. 17th) Middle School Acting Foundations II / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Middle School Acting Foundations II
After exploring the foundation of acting technique, apply your toolbox of skills with scene work and monologues. Learn how to create believable characters and examine advanced text while building confidence, creativity and communication skills.
Prerequisite: DCPA Education summer programs or Middle School Acting Foundations I

CLASS
Saturdays, September 29th – November 17th, 2018
Saturdays from 9:30 – 11am
(8 weeks)

FEE
$165

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF CLASS
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

Middle School Acting Class II - DCPA - Fall 2018


