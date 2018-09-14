Middle School Acting Foundations II

After exploring the foundation of acting technique, apply your toolbox of skills with scene work and monologues. Learn how to create believable characters and examine advanced text while building confidence, creativity and communication skills.

Prerequisite: DCPA Education summer programs or Middle School Acting Foundations I

CLASS

Saturdays, September 29th – November 17th, 2018

Saturdays from 9:30 – 11am

(8 weeks)

FEE

$165

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF CLASS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

