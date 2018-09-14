First Monday: For Playwrights

DCPA Education is thrilled to offer a new resource to hear your material read out loud. Beginning this fall on the first Monday of October, bring 10 minutes of a work-in-progress for an opportunity to hear it read off of the page to help you develop it further. This cold reading series is a tip of the hat to Naked Angels’ “Tuesdays at 9,” a program that has helped playwrights develop their work for years in NYC and LA. This series is free to all artists and the public, and plays will be received to be read on a first come, first serve basis.

WORKSHOP

Facilitator: Kelly McAllister

Monday, October 1st, 2018

From 7 – 10pm

FEE

FREE!

TO REGISTER for the WORKSHOP – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF WORKSHOP

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

