(November 5th – ONLY) First Mondays: For Playwrights – FREE! / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


First Monday: For Playwrights
DCPA Education is thrilled to offer a new resource to hear your material read out loud. On the first Monday of November, bring 10 minutes of a work-in-progress for an opportunity to hear it read off of the page to help you develop it further. This cold reading series is a tip of the hat to Naked Angels’ “Tuesdays at 9,” a program that has helped playwrights develop their work for years in NYC and LA. This series is free to all artists and the public, and plays will be received to be read on a first come, first serve basis.

WORKSHOP
Facilitator: Kelly McAllister
Monday, November 5th, 2018
From 7 – 10pm

FEE
FREE!

TO REGISTER for the WORKSHOPCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF WORKSHOP
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

First-Mondays - Playwrighting - DCPA - Fall 2018


