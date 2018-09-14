Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(December 3rd – ONLY) First Mondays: Read a Play / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


First Mondays: Read a Play
Beginning fall 2018, DCPA Education will host a reading of a play every other month as an opportunity for actors and enthusiasts to read, listen and enjoy. Each play will be selected by facilitator Kelly McAllister and interested readers will be “cast” at the beginning of the session that evening on a first come, first serve basis. Scripts will be provided to readers on the evening of the event. The first play of this new program to be read will be Cloud 9, by Caryl Churchill. We hope you will join us!

WORKSHOP
Facilitator: Kelly McAllister
Monday, December 3rd, 2018
From 7 – 10pm

FEE
FREE!

TO REGISTER for the WORKSHOPCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-446-4892

LOCATION OF WORKSHOP
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Education Classes website

First-Mondays - Playwrighting - DCPA - Fall 2018


