First Mondays: Read a Play

Beginning fall 2018, DCPA Education will host a reading of a play every other month as an opportunity for actors and enthusiasts to read, listen and enjoy. Each play will be selected by facilitator Kelly McAllister and interested readers will be “cast” at the beginning of the session that evening on a first come, first serve basis. Scripts will be provided to readers on the evening of the event. The first play of this new program to be read will be Cloud 9, by Caryl Churchill. We hope you will join us!

WORKSHOP

Facilitator: Kelly McAllister

Monday, December 3rd, 2018

From 7 – 10pm

FEE

FREE!

QUESTIONS?

303-446-4892



LOCATION OF WORKSHOP

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (13th and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

