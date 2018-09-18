NEEDED 2 young back-up singers.

Rock of Aging: the three main characters are aging, formerly rock ‘n’ roll prototypes of the ’60s/’70s. They started their careers in their 20’s during the height of the love, peace, and sexual revolution. They embody and reflect every common, unknown baby boomer’s experience with the aging process. Now, along with their new back-up singers, the band has a chance for a big comeback, as part of the AARP National “Feeling Groovy” Tour. The group finds new life as they give the songs of their youth fresh meaning—singing about the maladies of getting older, such as weight gain, memory loss, and gastric distress.

Rock of Aging Revival!

By Deborah Montgomery

Presented by Firehouse Theatre Company

Directed by Lorraine Scott

Musical Director: Trent Hines

Music Arranger: Eric Weinstein

Choreographer: Sharon Dwinnell

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, October 20th, 2018 from 12noon – 2pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

John Hand Theatre (at Colorado Free University)

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

CALLBACKS

None scheduled at time of posting

ROLES

All races and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

NEEDED: 2 young back-up singers, one female (1st soprano) and one male (tenor/baritone). Ages 20’s-30’s.

Must be energetic singers who love to move and groove to the ’60s and ’70s.

There will be some dialogue and they are on stage the majority of the time.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (small stipend)

Union members – not considered

BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: 16 bars of a song (will be called upon to sight read additional music)

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOT – CLICK HERE

REHEARSAL / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: January 14th – February 15th, 2019

Performances: February 16th – March 16th, 2019 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm / Sundays at 2pm)

QUESTIONS?

Helen@compuskills.com

VENUE

Firehouse Theater Company website