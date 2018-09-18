Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Oct. 20th) Rock of Aging Revival! – needed 2 young back-up singers / Firehouse Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


NEEDED 2 young back-up singers.
Rock of Aging: the three main characters are aging, formerly rock ‘n’ roll prototypes of the ’60s/’70s. They started their careers in their 20’s during the height of the love, peace, and sexual revolution. They embody and reflect every common, unknown baby boomer’s experience with the aging process. Now, along with their new back-up singers, the band has a chance for a big comeback, as part of the AARP National “Feeling Groovy” Tour. The group finds new life as they give the songs of their youth fresh meaning—singing about the maladies of getting older, such as weight gain, memory loss, and gastric distress.

Rock of Aging Revival!
By Deborah Montgomery
Presented by Firehouse Theatre Company
Directed by Lorraine Scott
Musical Director: Trent Hines
Music Arranger: Eric Weinstein
Choreographer: Sharon Dwinnell

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, October 20th, 2018 from 12noon – 2pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
John Hand Theatre (at Colorado Free University)
7653 E. 1st Place
Denver, CO 80230

CALLBACKS
None scheduled at time of posting

ROLES
All races and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
NEEDED: 2 young back-up singers, one female (1st soprano) and one male (tenor/baritone). Ages 20’s-30’s.
Must be energetic singers who love to move and groove to the ’60s and ’70s.
There will be some dialogue and they are on stage the majority of the time.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID (small stipend)
Union members – not considered

BRING / PREPARE
Prepare: 16 bars of a song (will be called upon to sight read additional music)

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOTCLICK HERE

REHEARSAL / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: January 14th – February 15th, 2019
Performances: February 16th – March 16th, 2019 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm / Sundays at 2pm)

QUESTIONS?
Helen@compuskills.com

VENUE
John Hand Theatre (at Colorado Free University)
7653 E. 1st Place
Denver, CO 80230

Firehouse Theater Company website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado