Long-Form Improv Team in Boulder is looking for some fun improvisors who have a positive attitude and are excited about continuing to enhance their skills with a committed long-form team. They rehearse once a week and perform every other month, experimenting with different long-forms for their performances. Coach, Ian Gibbs, has been an actor, improviser, director and producer for the past 25 years. He has studied improv extensively at Second City and UCB among others and is currently a member of the improv troupes: “Front Deranged” and “The Dudes.”

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS for The Marvelous Margarets

Sunday, September 30th, 2018 from 11am – 1pm in Louisville

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

In Louisville. Exact location will be given to you once you sign up for an audition time.

WHO CAN AUDITION

18 years of age and up, all sexes and ethnicities are encouraged to apply. Performance experience with either acting or long-form improv is required.

CALLBACKS

Will be announced (if needed)

COMPENSATION

Non-PAID participation / Each performer must pay $8 per rehearsal for the improv coach.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: Eric Nelson at ericmnel@gmail.com

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Sundays 2:30 – 5pm in Louisville/Boulder area

Performances: Third Thursday every other month at the Boulder Improv Collaborative’s “Third Thursdays”

at the Wesley Chapel located at 1290 Folsom St, Boulder, CO 80302.

QUESTIONS?

Eric Nelson at ericmnel@gmail.com