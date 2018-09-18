Inherit the Wind

Written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee

Presented by Queen City Players



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday and Thursday, September 19th and 20th, 2018 from 1 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Cygnet Theatre (home of the Queen City Players)

2931 W. Short Place

Denver, CO 80204

CALLBACKS

None scheduled at this time

ROLES

NOTE: some parts written as male, may be cast as female

Matthew Harrison Brady, a three-time presidential candidate and nationally known attorney. He is a Populist and still a dynamic public speaker, even though he is in his late 60’s or early 70’s.

Henry Drummond, another nationally known attorney who was once Brady’s closest friend and political confidant. He is about the same age as Brady

Bertram “Bert” Cates, a Hillsboro high school teacher in his 20’s who has taught the theory of evolution in violation of a state law banning its teaching in classrooms

E. K. Hornbeck, a reporter for the fictional Baltimore Herald newspaper. He is young, sarcastic, cynical, and deeply opposed to religious belief.

Rachel Brown, the Rev. Brown’s daughter. She is 22 and the colleague/romantic interest of Bertram Cates. Her loyalties are torn between her father and Cates, and she is easily manipulated by others.

Reverend Jeremiah Brown, a fundamentalist Protestant Christian preacher of indeterminate denomination who believes in Biblical literalism. He is widowed, and Rachel’s father.

The Judge, a local county court judge who is subtly sympathetic to Rev. Brown’s views.

Howard Blair, a 13-year-old high school student who was in Bertram Cates’ class.

Melinda Loomis, a 12-year-old girl who believes strongly in the Bible.

Tom Davenport, the local district attorney who prosecutes Bertram Cates.

The Mayor, the top elected official of Hillsboro who is openly supportive of the Rev. Brown, but also deeply political and concerned about the economic future of his town.

COMPENSATION

NON-paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email headshot and resume to btmi1950@gmail.com

REHEARSAL SCHEDULE

TBD once cast is announced

PERFORMANCES

November 8th – December 1st, 2018

VENUE

Cygnet Theatre

2931 W. Short Place

Denver CO 80204

Queen City Players website

Posted 9-18-18