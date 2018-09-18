Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Sept. 19th & 20th) Inherit the Wind / Queen City Players at the Cygnet Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Inherit the Wind
Written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee
Presented by Queen City Players

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Wednesday and Thursday, September 19th and 20th, 2018 from 1 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Cygnet Theatre (home of the Queen City Players)
2931 W. Short Place
Denver, CO 80204

CALLBACKS
None scheduled at this time

ROLES
NOTE: some parts written as male, may be cast as female
Matthew Harrison Brady, a three-time presidential candidate and nationally known attorney. He is a Populist and still a dynamic public speaker, even though he is in his late 60’s or early 70’s.
Henry Drummond, another nationally known attorney who was once Brady’s closest friend and political confidant. He is about the same age as Brady
Bertram “Bert” Cates, a Hillsboro high school teacher in his 20’s who has taught the theory of evolution in violation of a state law banning its teaching in classrooms
E. K. Hornbeck, a reporter for the fictional Baltimore Herald newspaper. He is young, sarcastic, cynical, and deeply opposed to religious belief.
Rachel Brown, the Rev. Brown’s daughter. She is 22 and the colleague/romantic interest of Bertram Cates. Her loyalties are torn between her father and Cates, and she is easily manipulated by others.
Reverend Jeremiah Brown, a fundamentalist Protestant Christian preacher of indeterminate denomination who believes in Biblical literalism. He is widowed, and Rachel’s father.
The Judge, a local county court judge who is subtly sympathetic to Rev. Brown’s views.
Howard Blair, a 13-year-old high school student who was in Bertram Cates’ class.
Melinda Loomis, a 12-year-old girl who believes strongly in the Bible.
Tom Davenport, the local district attorney who prosecutes Bertram Cates.
The Mayor, the top elected official of Hillsboro who is openly supportive of the Rev. Brown, but also deeply political and concerned about the economic future of his town.

COMPENSATION
NON-paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email headshot and resume to btmi1950@gmail.com

REHEARSAL SCHEDULE
TBD once cast is announced

PERFORMANCES
November 8th – December 1st, 2018

VENUE
Cygnet Theatre
2931 W. Short Place
Denver CO 80204

Queen City Players website

Posted 9-18-18


