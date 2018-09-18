Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsSep22Sat2018all-day Maricopa – An American Border Ta...Maricopa – An American Border Ta...Sep 22 all-dayVicente Ortiz, an orphan and hardworking immigrant, is about to embark on a journey where he must leave everything behind. But unfortunate events imprison him in the infamous Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, ruled by[...]all-day Men On Boats / The CatamountsMen On Boats / The CatamountsSep 22 all-dayThe Catamounts presents the regional premiere of Men On Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus. Direction by Amanda Berg Wilson, Men On Boats is the rollicking, thrilling, true(ish) story of John Wesley Powell’s 1869 expedition to chart[...]all-day The Legend of Sleepy Hollow / Mi...The Legend of Sleepy Hollow / Mi...Sep 22 all-dayIchabod Crane has come to Sleepy Hollow to teach, but what he learns there nearly frightens him out of his wits! Watch as Ichabod learns of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow and tries to escape[...]Sep25Tue2018all-day Summer Vacation Goes to Hell! / ...Summer Vacation Goes to Hell! / ...Sep 25 all-daySince 2012, Hell Toupee Cabaret has presented a regular occurring comedy variety show. While the show has a different theme each month, the overall concept is “Lounge Nite in Hell,” hosted by Dr. Hellspawn and[...]Sep27Thu2018all-day Shakespeare In Love / The Fine A...Shakespeare In Love / The Fine A...Sep 27 all-dayA romantic piece of historical fiction, the story centers around a young Will Shakespeare as he struggles to find his inspiration. Enter the feisty aristocratic Viola de Lesseps, who longs to be an actor. The[...]