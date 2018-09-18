Henriette and Clitandre are in love. But in order to marry, they must overcome an obstacle: the attitude of Henriette’s family. Her father and uncle are in favor of the marriage; but her father is under the thumb of his wife, who is taken in by Trissotin, a “scholar” and mediocre poet with devious aspirations. Henriette’s mother, sister, and aunt, who are obsessed with learning and culture of the most pretentious kind, all swoon over the poetry and wit of Trissotin; and her mother decides that this is the man Henriette should marry. The Learned Ladies tells a story of strong wills, assorted schemes, and conflicting natures. Amidst the conflict, comedy ensues.

The Learned Ladies

by Molière

Presented by The Upstart Crow Theatre Company

Directed by Amy Sonnanstine

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 7:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Imagine! Conference Center

1665 Coal Creek Drive

Lafayette, CO 80026

CALLBACKS

None scheduled

ROLES

Needed: 10 Actors (4-7 females, 3-6 males)

All ethnicities & genders welcome. Some roles will be doubled and possibly cross-gendered.

CHRYSALE (male character, 40+): He wants to be master of the house, but his wife seems to wear the pants in the family. He believes that women should concern themselves with matters of the home, instead of science and other useless knowledge. He wants Henriette to marry Clitandre.

PHILAMINTE (female character, 40+): Chrysale’s wife. She is devoted to learning, and values beauty of the mind above outer beauty. She is taken in by Trissotin’s witty façade, and wants Henriette to marry him.

ARMANDE (female character, 20-30’s): Chrysale & Philaminte’s older daughter. She was courted first by Clitandre, but turned him away because she does not believe in marriage. She shares her mother’s devotion to learning and philosophy, and is also taken in by Trissotin’s witty façade.

HENRIETTE (female character, 20’s): Chrysale & Philaminte’s younger daughter. She is in love with Clitandre and wants to marry him. Unlike the other women in her family, she desires a husband and family rather than devoting herself to learning.

ARISTE (any gender casting – played male, 30+): Chrysale’s brother. He encourages Chrysale to assert himself, and stop letting his wife push him around. He also wants Henriette to marry Clitandre.

BÉLISE (female character, 30+): Chrysale’s sister. She is also devoted to learning, and is also taken in by Trissotin’s witty façade. She often has a loose hold on reality, and imagines that men are in love with her.

CLITANDRE (male character, 20-30’s): He is in love with Henriette, and strives to get her mother’s approval to marry. Originally, he courted Armande, but after being spurned, he discovered a true love for her sister.

TRISSOTIN (male character, 15+): A poet, who mostly just plagiarizes the works of others. He wants to marry Henriette, in order to get his hands on her family’s fortunes.

VADIUS (any gender casting – played male, 15+, will double w/ NOTARY): A poet, and rival to Trissotin. He warns Philaminte of Trissotin’s deceptions, but is ignored.

NOTARY (any gender casting – played male, 15+, will double w/ VADIUS): He is summoned to the house to draw up a marriage contract for Henriette and her bridegroom.

MARTINE/MARTIN (any gender casting, 15+, will double w/ JULIEN & LÉPINE): A kitchen attendant. They are fired by Philaminte because of their ill use of grammar. They support Chrysale’s views of a woman’s place in the home.

LÉPINE (any gender casting – played male, 15+, will double w/ MARTINE & JULIEN): Servant of the house. He trips and falls, and is picked on by Philaminte and Bélise for his misunderstanding of the principles of equilibrium.

JULIEN (any gender casting – played male, 15+, will double w/ MARTINE & LÉPINE): Servant to Vadius. He delivers a letter to Philaminte from Vadius.