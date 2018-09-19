Synopsis of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: Everyone in town wants to avoid the Herdman kids, who are a disruptive presence in their lives, except in church, where the Herdman’s never venture — until the day the Herdmans discovered that delicious treats are handed out during Sunday school. The whole Herdman gang shows up the next Sunday and sign up for the yearly Christmas Pageant. What follows is a fiasco of fights, smoke, and firemen that end in a touching note of hope and good will.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, September 28th, 2018 from 1 – 4pm

Sunday, September 30th from 1 – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

St. James Methodist Church

123 Eureka Street

Central City, CO 80427

CALLBACKS

None

ROLES

Listed below are the approximate ages (they may be altered).

Father (Bob Bradley)/Fireman

Adult Mother (Grace Bradley)

Adult Beth Bradley – daughter, Narrator – 11-16

Charlie Bradley – son – 8-12

Ralph Herdman – tough kid, 12-14

Imogene Herdman – bossy sister, 11- 13

Leroy Herdman – tough brother, 10-12

Claude Herdman – combative brother, 9-11

Ollie Herdman – troublemaker brother, 8-10

Gladys Herdman – feisty sister, 7-9

Alice Wendleken – prim, know-it-all, 10-14

Maxine – Pageant Narrator, 10-14

Elmer Hopkins – Angel Choir, 10-14

Hobie – Shepherd, 8-12

David – Shepherd, 8-12

Reverend Hopkins/Fireman

Mrs. Armstrong – Adult

Mrs. Slocum – Adult

Mrs. McCarthy – Adult

Shirley – Baby Angel, 5-7

Juanita – Baby Angel, 5-7

Mrs. Clausing – Adult

Mrs. Clark – Adult

Non-Speaking Roles Beverly – Baby Angel, 5-7 Doris – Baby Angel, 5-7 Extra Choir Members (4) – male or female, 5-16

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE

Children auditioning for the angel choir – please be prepared to sing a Christmas carol of your choice.

All others: Cold reading from the script.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 and held at the St. James Methodist Church from 5:30 – 7:30pm until November 26th. Not all cast members will need to attend every rehearsal. A rehearsal schedule breakdown by scenes will be handed out after auditions, so that cast members know which rehearsals to attend.

Performances: Friday, Saturday and Sunday: December 7th – 9th, 2018 at the St. James Methodist Church in Central City



QUESTIONS?

Email: admin@peaktopeakplayers.com

Peak to Peak Players website