This position calls for theatre teaching Rockstars! We are looking for theatre teachers with a heart for working with students of all ages in underserved communities. We are experiencing exciting growth within our organization and have a need to add to our part-time teacher pool for current and future projects and partnerships.

DETAILS

This is a part time teaching position.

Teaching opportunities include Saturday morning community workshops, traveling to our Five Points Theatre Club partners, and our summer theatre camp. Schedules may vary, and consistent teaching hours are not guaranteed.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts or Bachelor’s Degree in Education with a Minor in Theatre Arts.

1+ years K-12 teaching experience (preferably in an urban or inner-city environment).

Stage Management, Production Management, or Stage Direction experience preferred.

Experience working with a diverse student population.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Access to reliable transportation, and a valid Driver’s License

JOB DUTIES

Teach students in a variety of environments including our monthly ACTING OUT! workshops, community partnerships with local non-profit organizations, and schools including Hope Online charter schools.

Develop and execute engaging theatre arts curriculum for students of all ages.

Collaborate with other FPTC teachers and staff on large production projects as relevant to the job.

Travel to community partnerships within Denver and its surrounding suburbs.

COMPENSATION

This is a paid position.

TO APPLY

Please send resumes to info@thefivepointstheatreclub. org with ‘Theatre Teacher’ in the subject line.

MORE INFORMATION

720-449-6337

The Five Points Theatre Club website