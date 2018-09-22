Wakey Wakey by Will Eno (regional premiere) Directed by Rachel Rogers

A man resolves to spend the remainder of his dwindling days seeking ways to celebrate his experiences. In the process, he shares what is worth treasuring and shows how to live a good life in this funny and moving play. “Glowingly dark, profoundly moving.” – New York Times

1984 by George Orwell, adaptation by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan (regional premiere) Directed by Neil Truglio

1984 is the multi-award winning adaptation of George Orwell’s ultimate dystopian novel, which continues to resonate throughout the world. Called “complex, harrowing and ingenious” upon its debut, the Broadway production rocked audiences with its fearlessness and sheer brutality. Winston, living under the totalitarian rule of the Party, has the idea of writing a diary. It is a crime punishable by death and there is no way of knowing if he is being watched. He imagines two futures—in one, a future readership in a free society think of him as a hero; in the other he is caught, executed and forgotten. Perhaps both things are true. He writes the year, so far as he knows it: 1984. “Icke and Macmillan’s adaptation of 1984 stands out as one of the most unique and disturbing takes on a book that sadly never seems to lose its relevance.” – Hollywood Reporter

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, October 6th, 2018 from 10am – 2pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Bench at 40West

1560 Teller Street

Lakewood, CO 80214

CALLBACKS

Invited only – the weekend of October 13th, 2018

ROLES

Benchmark Theatre is dedicated to exploring the universal human experience and is committed to equitable hiring practices. All artists, including those of any ethnicity and gender identity, as well as those with disabilities, are sought to both audition.

Wakey Wakey:

GUY: male, late 30’s-60’s, any ethnicity

LISA: female, late 20’s to 50’s, any ethnicity

1984: (PLEASE NOTE – 1984 contains brutal violence and aggressive adult situations)

WINSTON: (M 25-40; any ethnicity) He is the Everyman and the central character of the play. Stuck in a world that he does not understand or believe in, his character is pushed to the limits from intimate love scene to brutal torture.

JULIA: (F 20-35; any ethnicity) She is bold, fierce and not to be trusted. She has a passion that is revealed through her lust for Winston and pleasure in disobeying the rule of law.

O’BRIEN: (M 45-60; any ethnicity) He is serious and brilliant – a firm hand, but a kind face. He carries the weight of the Inner Party, yet the trust-worthiness of an old friend.

CHARRINGTON: (M 50-65; any ethnicity) Owner of the antique shop. His life, like all memory has become irrelevant, but he holds onto the past with a fierce grip. He is also the sometimes narrator of the play.

MARTIN: (M 20-35; any ethnicity) Servant of the Inner Party but secretly working for the Brotherhood. He straddles the line between loyalist and revolutionary.

SYME: (M 25-40; any ethnicity) An enthusiastic member of the party, completely enamored with Newspeak. He is as much of a fiend to Winston as anyone can be.

PARSONS: (M 40-55; any ethnicity) A working-stiff, stuck in a go-nowhere job for the party. He is married with a daughter.

MRS. PARSONS: (F 40-55; any ethnicity) She is a representative of the proletariat, a memory of days gone by. She is the sometimes wife to Parsons—sometimes memory of Winston’s mother. Ability to sing would be a plus.

CHILD: (F 7-12; any ethnicity) A sometimes daughter of the Parsons—sometimes sister to Winston, she represents the brainwashing of the Inner Party and the paranoia of not being able to trust even your own children.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No union members considered

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot / Resume

Prepare: Up to a 2-minute long contemporary monologue

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Wakey, Wakey start on or about December 9th, 2018

Performances: Wakey, Wakey January 18th – February 16th, 2019

Rehearsals: 1984 start on or around February 1st and continue through March 14th, 2019

Peformances: March 15th – April 23th, 2019

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email your availability for October 6th from 10am – 2pm to:

info@benchmarktheatre.com

Subject Line: Benchmark Theatre Audition Request

VENUE

The Bench at 40West

1560 Teller Street

Lakewood, CO 80214

Benchmark Theatre website