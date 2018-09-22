Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Now Hiring (Sept. 2018) Props Designer / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


BETC is seeking a Properties Designer for their production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Bemberley.
Applicants will be expected to design and craft all props in consultation with the Director and Scenic Designer.
The show is not terribly complex, but some experience is preferred.

COMPENSATION
Temporary job
Position is PAID

DATES
September 30th – December 26th, 2018

TO APPLY
Contact Stephen Weitz at stephen@betc.org
Phone: 303-351-2382

PERFORMANCE DATES: December 6th – 24th, 2018

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado