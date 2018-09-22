Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City and based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Disney’s Newsies

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Presented by Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company

Directed by Liane Adamo, Music Direction by Tanner Kelly, Choreography by Tobi Compton

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday October 17th, 2018 from 7 pm– 9pm – dance auditions only for all Newsies, Katherine, Medda and Showgirls

Saturday October 20th from 1pm – 5pm – song/monologue for all other roles

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Schoolhouse Theater

19650 Mainstreet

Parker, CO 80138

CALLBACKS

If needed, will be announced for a later date

ROLES

There is only 1 role for a child under 16, all other roles are 16 and older.

Jack Kelly – leader of the Newsies – Tenor

Katherine Plummer – ambitious young report – Mezzo-Soprano

Davey Jacobs – new, bookish Newsie – Tenor

Les Jacobs – Davey’s fearless younger brother – Tenor

Joseph Pulitzer – owner of the World newspaper – Baritone

Crutchie – Newsie with a bum leg – Tenor

Medda Larkin – vaudeville star and theater owner – Mezzo-Soprano

Spot Conlon – leader of the Brooklyn Newsies – Tenor

Wiesel – runs the “World” paper – spoken

Morris Delancey – heavy at the “World’s” distribution window – spoken

Oscar Delancey – Morris’ equally tough brother – spoken

Snyder – warden of the refuge – spoken

Mister Jacobi – owner of Jacobi’s Deli – spoken

Theodore Roosevelt – Governor – spoken

Other Newsies – Tenors

Bowery Beauties – showgirls at Medda’s theater

Seitz – Pulitzer’s editor

Bunson – Pulitzer’s bookkeeper

Hannah – Pulitzer’s secretary

Male and Female Ensemble

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID a stipend

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: 8×10 photo and resume of onstage experience and list of conflicts.

Prepare: Saturday’s auditions will consist of one 1 minute prepared monologue of your choice and 32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Please bring sheet music — NO a cappella.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES – PLEASE NOTE: No conflicts accepted for Performance Dates or during Tech Week.

Rehearsals: First rehearsal – Monday November 12th, 2018: Schedule: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 6:30 – 10pm

And Saturdays – 1pm – 5pm

Tech Week Rehearsals: Sunday January 13th, 2019 – January 17th, 2019 — (typical call time 5:30pm during tech week)

Performances: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – January 18th – February 10th, 2019

Evening Performances: 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm

SPECIAL Friday Matinee, February 1, 2019 1pm

Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance, Saturday, February 2nd at 2pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

PACE Center

20000 Pikes Peak Ave.

Parker, CO 80138

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: liane.adamo@gmail.com

