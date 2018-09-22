Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Oct. 17th and 20th) Disney’s Newsies / Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City and based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Disney’s Newsies
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Presented by Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company
Directed by Liane Adamo, Music Direction by Tanner Kelly, Choreography by Tobi Compton

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Wednesday October 17th, 2018 from 7 pm– 9pm – dance auditions only for all Newsies, Katherine, Medda and Showgirls
Saturday October 20th from 1pm – 5pm – song/monologue for all other roles

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Schoolhouse Theater
19650 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138

CALLBACKS
If needed, will be announced for a later date

ROLES
There is only 1 role for a child under 16, all other roles are 16 and older.
Jack Kelly – leader of the Newsies – Tenor
Katherine Plummer – ambitious young report – Mezzo-Soprano
Davey Jacobs – new, bookish Newsie – Tenor
Les Jacobs – Davey’s fearless younger brother – Tenor
Joseph Pulitzer – owner of the World newspaper – Baritone
Crutchie – Newsie with a bum leg – Tenor
Medda Larkin – vaudeville star and theater owner – Mezzo-Soprano
Spot Conlon – leader of the Brooklyn Newsies – Tenor
Wiesel – runs the “World” paper – spoken
Morris Delancey – heavy at the “World’s” distribution window – spoken
Oscar Delancey – Morris’ equally tough brother – spoken
Snyder – warden of the refuge – spoken
Mister Jacobi – owner of Jacobi’s Deli – spoken
Theodore Roosevelt – Governor – spoken
Other Newsies – Tenors
Bowery Beauties – showgirls at Medda’s theater
Seitz – Pulitzer’s editor
Bunson – Pulitzer’s bookkeeper
Hannah – Pulitzer’s secretary
Male and Female Ensemble

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID a stipend

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: 8×10 photo and resume of onstage experience and list of conflicts.
Prepare: Saturday’s auditions will consist of one 1 minute prepared monologue of your choice and 32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Please bring sheet music — NO a cappella.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES – PLEASE NOTE: No conflicts accepted for Performance Dates or during Tech Week.
Rehearsals: First rehearsal – Monday November 12th, 2018:  Schedule: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 6:30 – 10pm
And Saturdays – 1pm – 5pm
Tech Week Rehearsals: Sunday January 13th, 2019 – January 17th, 2019 — (typical call time 5:30pm during tech week)
Performances: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – January 18th – February 10th, 2019
Evening Performances: 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm
SPECIAL Friday Matinee, February 1, 2019 1pm
Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance, Saturday, February 2nd at 2pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE
PACE Center
20000 Pikes Peak Ave.
Parker, CO 80138

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
Email: liane.adamo@gmail.com

Parker Arts website


