Film student, Darren Barzegar at the Colorado Film School in Denver, is looking for a young actor to play a role in his final short film.

The short film is entitled ‘Doghouse.” Film is Adult themed — themes include: IRS, death, cruelty, and horror. The role is for a young actor (preferably one of color) ages 7-12, who has experience in singing. In the script he’s named “Little Boy,” but he’ll be credited as “Little Leonard.” The song the young actor will sing is “Memories” by Barbra Streisand.

COMPENSATION

NON-paid. The director says that they conduct themselves in the utmost professional manner at the Colorado Film School. This short film will be done at a high-ranking production level.

The young actor will be given film footage for his reel, if he’d like to have it. The film will be edited by the end of March.

FILMING DATES

October 19-21 and October 26-28, 2018 — Friday through Sunday. They’ll only need the young actor 3 days out of these.

Most of the filming will be in Colorado Springs, the candlelight vigil scene (where “Little Leonard” sings) will be filmed in Cheesman Park in Denver, 1601 E 8th Ave, Denver, CO 80218.

CONTACT

Darren.Barzegar@gmail.com

TO READ THE SCRIPT – CLICK ON THE LINK – DOGHOUSEv4.2