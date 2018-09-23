The Denver Zoo is looking for 2 actresses to participate in their Interactive Theater. This is a solo performance – 15 minutes long.

Original holiday story by Nathan Yungerberg and Sandra Bark. New music by Caleb Collins and Wayne Haun.

Seeking female, 50’s – 60’s, Caucasian. Murie Claus, wife of Santa.

Elegant and bubbly. Mrs. Claus is the icon behind the legend, whose reputation precedes her but always leaves you wanting more. Mrs. Claus is the warm, well-read, headstrong, fiercely intelligent greater half of North Pole Fame, but one that is both familiar and polar opposite to what you may think. She is also known for her infections sense of humor and ability to captivate the most jaded traveler with a story, a skill that served her well on her travels around the globe. According to Mrs. Claus, she and Santa met when she had to help rescue his sleigh from a very unfortunately foggy night while she was scaling the Trossachs, but I suppose it does sound better when it’s a reindeer. But of course, Mrs. Claus is not one to pine for the spotlight…it comes to her, of course.

NAME OF PROJECT

Storytime with Murie

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Denver Zoo

2300 Steele Street

Denver, CO 80205

CALLBACKS (also at the Zoo)

Wednesday, October 17th at 6pm

BRING / PREPARE

A portion of the script will be shared prior to the audition.

Dress comfortably.

COMPENSATION

The job is PAID.

Union and Non-Union will be considered.

Principal and a swing will be cast for the same role.

SCHEDULE – 16 total weeks – PERFORMANCES Nov. 30th – Dec. 24th, 2018

Studio Rehearsals November 5th – 9th / Both actors

8 hours Onstage blocking November 14th / Both actors

8 hours Tech Runs November 19th / Both actors

8 hours B roll and Photo Call November 21st / Both actors

4 hours Preview November 25th / Actor

4 hours Preview November 28th / Actor

4 hours Opening Night — November 30th / Principal

4 hours December 1st – 4th / Swing

4 hours December 5th – 8th / Principal

4 hours December 9th – 11th / Swing

4 hours December 12th – 15th / Principal

4 hours December 16th – 18th / Swing

4 hours December 19th – 22nd / Principal

4 hours December 23rd – 24th / Swing

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES

Conoco Pavilion at the Denver Zoo

AUDITION CONTACT INFO

Email: Justin Stucey — jstucey@denverzoo.org