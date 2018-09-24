TOWN HALL ARTS CENTER BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHERYL MCNAB

Littleton, CO – Town Hall Arts Center’s Board of Directors today announced the retirement of Executive Director Cheryl McNab effective December 1, 2018. McNab and her husband will be retiring to Ocean Pines, Maryland to be near family and the beach. Board President Denise Kato said, “Cheryl is an outstanding Executive Director who has represented Town Hall Arts Center well for the past six years. She has an enthusiasm for Town Hall that is infectious to all who meet her. Her leadership skills, combined with her passion for the mission of Town Hall Arts Center, are what make her such a special individual.”

McNab has been executive director of Town Hall Arts Center since December 2012. She has led the theater through five main stage seasons. The past three seasons broke ticket sales numbers and overall revenue for each year. During her tenure, she established a show sponsorship program, increased program advertising revenue and more than doubled the number of Backstage Donors and their giving levels. In addition, she and the board completed and began implementation of a strategic plan, Vision 2025, which provides a future roadmap for the theater.

“I am grateful to have been part of the progress that Town Hall Arts Center has made in the last six years,” McNab said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to have worked alongside such an outstanding staff and such an engaged Board of Directors. We have demonstrated the power of collaborative action and how much we can accomplish by working together. Vision 2025 is an ambitious plan to assure a bright and successful future for this incredible Littleton institution.”

Board President Kato went on to say, “We, at Town Hall Arts Center, will miss her joyful smile, insightful comments, her advocacy for theater, and her overall wisdom. I’m sure I speak for Board members, staff, and the greater community when I say that Cheryl McNab has been a positive and influential voice for Town Hall Arts Center and has prepared the organization for future growth opportunities.”

The Board of Directors has decided to name an interim executive director to lead the organization for the next several months and will begin searching for a permanent replacement in 2019.