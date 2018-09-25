Beehive, the 60’s Musical is a wild toe-tapping, head shakin’ musical tribute to the rockin’ women who made the music of the ’60s so special—everyone from Lesley Gore to Janis Joplin, from the Shirelles to the Supremes, Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, and every woman in between! Featuring such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Proud Mary,” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” Beehive, the 60’s Musical recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios, and flower power.

Beehive, the 60’s Musical

Created by Larry Gallagher

Presented by Lone Tree Arts Center

Director / Choreographer – Candy Brown

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 22nd, 2018 from 3 – 9pm

Tuesday, October 23rd from 12noon – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Lone Tree Arts Center

10075 Commons Street

Lone Tree, CO 80124

CALLBACKS

Tuesday, October 23rd from 12noon – 9pm

at the Lone Tree Arts Center

ROLES

Six (6) high-energy, strong singing and dancing female actors form the ensemble that recreates the music of girl bands and female singers of the ’60s. All types and ethnicities considered, and all actors must be able to recreate the energy and vocal prowess of leading singers of the era. Wanda, Jasmine, Laura, Allison, Patti, and Gina sing songs including “It’s My Party,” “Downtown,” “One Fine Day,” “To Sir With Love,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Proud Mary,” “Respect,” “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.”

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Union members will be considered

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: character shoes for dancing and headshot and resume

Prepare: One song that shows your range, as well as a 32 bars of a selection in a style of music from the ’60s.

Also, be prepared to sing and dance and be available for up to one hour of your time.

PERFORMANCES

April 3rd – 13th, 2019

Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:30pm Thursday, April 4th at 7:30pm, Friday, April 5th at 8pm, Saturday, April 6th at 1:30pm and 8pm, Sunday, April 7th at 1:30pm and 7pm, Wednesday, April 10th at 1:30pm, Thursday, April 11th at 7:30pm, Friday, April 12th at 8pm, Saturday, April 13th at 1:30pm and 8pm

TO SET UP AN AUDITION TIME

Email: bailey.dunning@cityoflonetree.com

QUESTIONS?

720-509-1010

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Lone Tree Arts Center

10075 Commons Street

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Lone Tree Arts Center website