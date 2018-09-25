Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Wardrobe Assistant / Run Crew Person for Local Theater Company in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Now Hiring – Wardrobe Assistant / Run crew person needed for Local Theater Company’s fall show at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder
Tech Week  – Tuesday, October 9th – Sunday, October 14th, 2018
Dress Rehearsals / Previews / Opening –  Tuesday, October 16th – Sunday, Oct 21st, 2018
PerformancesThursdays / Fridays / Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4pmOctober 22nd – Nov 11th, 2018

COMPENSATION
PAID

Contact: Misha Zimmerman at mishaszimmerman@gmail.com

Local Theater Company website

VENUE
Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut Street (26th & Walnut), Boulder, CO 80302


