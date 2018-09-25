Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsSep25Tue2018all-day The Hell with Education / Hell T...The Hell with Education / Hell T...Sep 25 all-daySince 2012, Hell Toupee Cabaret has presented a regular occurring comedy variety show. While the show has a different theme each month, the overall concept is “Lounge Nite in Hell,” hosted by Dr. Hellspawn and[...]Sep27Thu2018all-day A Raisin in the Sun / Theatrewor...A Raisin in the Sun / Theatrewor...Sep 27 all-dayLorraine Hansberry’s revelatory masterpiece canonized her place in the civil rights movement and electrified generations of activists and artists alike. In a small tenement on Chicago’s South Side, a family awaits a check that will[...]all-day Dammit, Jim! I’m a Comedienne, N...Dammit, Jim! I’m a Comedienne, N...Sep 27 all-daySolo performer, Polly Esther is trekking all the way to Denver’s Dangerous Theatre from Toronto, Ontario, Canada to bring us her recent Orlando Fringe hit Dammit, Jim! I’m a Comedienne, Not a Doctor! An innocent[...]all-day Shakespeare In Love / The Fine A...Shakespeare In Love / The Fine A...Sep 27 all-dayA romantic piece of historical fiction, the story centers around a young Will Shakespeare as he struggles to find his inspiration. Enter the feisty aristocratic Viola de Lesseps, who longs to be an actor. The[...]all-day The Drowsy Chaperone / Metropoli...The Drowsy Chaperone / Metropoli...Sep 27 all-dayThe Drowsy Chaperone is a musical parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. The story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan; as he plays the record of his favorite musical, the (fictional) 1928[...]