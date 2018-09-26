Gladys, the elderly matriarch of the Green family, has run an art gallery in a small Greenwich Village hotel for many years. The management wants to replace her less-than-thriving gallery with a coffee shop. Always irascible but now increasingly erratic, Gladys is a cause of concern to her daughter, her son-in-law, and her grandson, from whose point of view this poignant memory play is told. A wacky and heartrending look at the effect of senility on a family, The Waverly Gallery was a success at New York’s Promenade Theatre.

The Waverly Gallery

by Kenneth Lonergan

Presented by Bas Bleu Theatre Company

Directed by Laura Jones

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, October 14th, 2018 from 2 – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

CALLBACKS – same day as auditions

Sunday, October 14th from 3 – 4pm

ROLES

2 women and 3 men

Gladys Green – (80’s) A former lawyer and Greenwich Village activist, runs a small art gallery. Gladys is an extraordinarily garrulous, immensely charming and absolutely relentless talker who covers her deep and secret embarrassment at her deafness with even more talking. She lives for company and conversation and perhaps because of her advancing years demands the full attention of her interlocutors with a cheerful and unremitting zeal that can be very wearing after a few minutes.

Ellen Fine – (50’s) Her daughter, an Upper West Side psychiatrist and mother. Ellen is shy with strangers, devoted to her family, but easily frazzled – especially by her mother, and particularly when she is frightened.

Daniel Reed – (20’s) Ellen’s son, a speechwriter. Daniel is a very bright, occasionally shy, often sarcastic young man with a sense of humor sometimes described as dry. Addresses the audience directly: “I want to tell you what happened to my grandmother, Gladys Green, near the end of her life.”

Howard Fine – (50’s) Ellen’s husband, Daniel’s step-father, also a psychiatrist. Howard is a genial, loving, generous man, who prides himself on being straight-forward and practical – occasionally to the point of insensitivity.

Don Bowman – (30’s) A painter and waiter from Lynn, Massachusetts. Don speaks with a working-class Boston-area accent. He is a little peculiar, always slightly out of step with those around him; a careful, hard-working and detail-fixated person who devotes a lot of his mental energy to very slowly and carefully arriving at the wrong conclusion.

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume. Bring any scheduling conflicts.

Prepare: A brief monologue (not mandatory, but encouraged).

Auditions: cold readings are available. Scripts will be available at the box office for a 48 hour check out.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin 5 – 6 weeks in advance of opening – typically Mondays through Fridays from 7 – 10pm

Performances: January 31st – February 24th, 2019

Thursdays at 6:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – 5 minute slots

Call: 970-498-8949

Email: boxoffice@basbleu.org

QUESTIONS?

970-498-8949

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Bas Bleu Theatre website