Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Oct. 14th) The Waverly Gallery / Bas Bleu Thetare Company in Fort Collins

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Gladys, the elderly matriarch of the Green family, has run an art gallery in a small Greenwich Village hotel for many years. The management wants to replace her less-than-thriving gallery with a coffee shop. Always irascible but now increasingly erratic, Gladys is a cause of concern to her daughter, her son-in-law, and her grandson, from whose point of view this poignant memory play is told. A wacky and heartrending look at the effect of senility on a family, The Waverly Gallery was a success at New York’s Promenade Theatre.

The Waverly Gallery
by Kenneth Lonergan
Presented by Bas Bleu Theatre Company
Directed by Laura Jones

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, October 14th, 2018 from 2 – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524

CALLBACKS – same day as auditions
Sunday, October 14th from 3 – 4pm

ROLES
2 women and 3 men
Gladys Green – (80’s) A former lawyer and Greenwich Village activist, runs a small art gallery. Gladys is an extraordinarily garrulous, immensely charming and absolutely relentless talker who covers her deep and secret embarrassment at her deafness with even more talking. She lives for company and conversation and perhaps because of her advancing years demands the full attention of her interlocutors with a cheerful and unremitting zeal that can be very wearing after a few minutes.
Ellen Fine – (50’s) Her daughter, an Upper West Side psychiatrist and mother. Ellen is shy with strangers, devoted to her family, but easily frazzled – especially by her mother, and particularly when she is frightened.
Daniel Reed – (20’s) Ellen’s son, a speechwriter. Daniel is a very bright, occasionally shy, often sarcastic young man with a sense of humor sometimes described as dry. Addresses the audience directly: “I want to tell you what happened to my grandmother, Gladys Green, near the end of her life.”
Howard Fine – (50’s) Ellen’s husband, Daniel’s step-father, also a psychiatrist. Howard is a genial, loving, generous man, who prides himself on being straight-forward and practical – occasionally to the point of insensitivity.
Don Bowman –  (30’s) A painter and waiter from Lynn, Massachusetts. Don speaks with a working-class Boston-area accent.  He is a little peculiar, always slightly out of step with those around him; a careful, hard-working and detail-fixated person who devotes a lot of his mental energy to very slowly and carefully arriving at the wrong conclusion.

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume. Bring any scheduling conflicts.
Prepare: A brief monologue (not mandatory, but encouraged).
Auditions: cold readings are available. Scripts will be available at the box office for a 48 hour check out.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Begin 5 – 6 weeks in advance of opening – typically Mondays through Fridays from 7 – 10pm
Performances: January 31st – February 24th, 2019
Thursdays at 6:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – 5 minute slots
Call: 970-498-8949
Email: boxoffice@basbleu.org

QUESTIONS?
970-498-8949

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Bas Bleu Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado