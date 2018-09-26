Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Sept. 30th) Of Monsters and Mountains / Bas Bleu Theatre Company in Fort Collins

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Of Monsters and Mountains: A one hour play in three parts. Puppetry involved.
“Magda, the Laundry Monster” – When a kid procrastinates, the impossible happens…his clothes are alive.
“The Fisherman and the Goldfish” A day to go fishing leads to a warning, be careful what you wish for. This beloved Russian folk tale shows how greed can effect even the poorest of people.
“Horsetooth Rock: An Arapahoe Legend” – Explore the tale told by local fur trappers of Horsetooth Rock and the giant that once protected the valley of contentment.

Of Monsters and Mountains
by Brett Sylvia
Presented by Bas Bleu Theatre Company

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, September 30th, 2018 from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524

CALLBACKS
NONE indicated

COMPENSATION
NON-paid roles

ROLES
Puppeteers, Puppet Tech, and Voiceovers. 7-10 people total
TO READ MORE ABOUT THE ROLES – CLICK HERE

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume, List of conflicts. Wear clothes that allow you to move easily.
Prepare: Monologues will be supplied, so please arrive early to read through them.

PERFORMANCES
October 31st – November 2nd, 2018
Wednesday, October 31st at 6:30pm
Thursday, November 1st at 6:30pm
Friday, November 2nd at 6:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
5-10 minute slots available / Walk-ins Welcome
Call: 970-498-8949
Email: boxoffice@basbleu.org

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Bas Bleu Theatre website


