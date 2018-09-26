Of Monsters and Mountains: A one hour play in three parts. Puppetry involved.

“Magda, the Laundry Monster” – When a kid procrastinates, the impossible happens…his clothes are alive.

“The Fisherman and the Goldfish” A day to go fishing leads to a warning, be careful what you wish for. This beloved Russian folk tale shows how greed can effect even the poorest of people.

“Horsetooth Rock: An Arapahoe Legend” – Explore the tale told by local fur trappers of Horsetooth Rock and the giant that once protected the valley of contentment.

Of Monsters and Mountains

by Brett Sylvia

Presented by Bas Bleu Theatre Company

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, September 30th, 2018 from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

CALLBACKS

NONE indicated

COMPENSATION

NON-paid roles

ROLES

Puppeteers, Puppet Tech, and Voiceovers. 7-10 people total

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume, List of conflicts. Wear clothes that allow you to move easily.

Prepare: Monologues will be supplied, so please arrive early to read through them.

PERFORMANCES

October 31st – November 2nd, 2018

Wednesday, October 31st at 6:30pm

Thursday, November 1st at 6:30pm

Friday, November 2nd at 6:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

5-10 minute slots available / Walk-ins Welcome

Call: 970-498-8949

Email: boxoffice@basbleu.org

PERFORMANCE VENUE

