Now Hiring – Marketing Coordinator / Colorado Chautauqua Association in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Chautauqua Association in Boulder is now hiring a Marketing Coordinator.
A Bachelor’s degree is required.|

Journalism, marketing or related degree preferred with a minimum of 3-5 years experience in the following:
General marketing
Copywriting and/or product positioning
Collateral and advertising production management
Social media content management
Excellent copywriting and editing skills
Website and e-newsletter content management experience
Website analytics experience
Vendor management experience

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Performing Arts or Concert/Event Marketing experience a plus!

JOB DUTIES
Coordinates production and dissemination of department(s) collateral needs including but not limited to brochures, mailers, postcards, price sheets, banners, posters, maps, slideshows, etc…
Coordinates and edits all artist, event and other content and prepares and disseminates to all channels.
Ensures all materials are produced in adherence to CCA brand guidelines and coordinates vendors and partners compliance with guidelines.
Coordinates trafficking of print and digital advertising with graphic designer and media as needed.
Responsible for dissemination of event calendars and Chautauqua promotional materials to partners throughout the city and to Colorado Tourism offices.
Updates and maintains CCA website and ticketing website.
Reports on website analytics and makes recommendations monthly.
Writes, creates and distributes weekly e-newsletter.
Coordinates and implements CCA’s social media strategy and editorial calendar.
Places all determined advertising buys and reconciles billing.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Please visit the Careers page at www.chautauqua.com for a full position description and complete list of requirements.

COMPENSATION
This is a PAID/permanent position

TO APPLY (please apply prior to October 30th, 2018)
Please send cover letter and resume to marah.bradley@chautauqua.com. No phone calls please.

COLORADO CHAUTAUQUA website

VENUE
Colorado Chautauqua
900 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80302


