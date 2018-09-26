The Colorado Chautauqua Association in Boulder is now hiring a Marketing Coordinator.

A Bachelor’s degree is required.|

Journalism, marketing or related degree preferred with a minimum of 3-5 years experience in the following:

General marketing

Copywriting and/or product positioning

Collateral and advertising production management

Social media content management

Excellent copywriting and editing skills

Website and e-newsletter content management experience

Website analytics experience

Vendor management experience

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Performing Arts or Concert/Event Marketing experience a plus!

JOB DUTIES

Coordinates production and dissemination of department(s) collateral needs including but not limited to brochures, mailers, postcards, price sheets, banners, posters, maps, slideshows, etc…

Coordinates and edits all artist, event and other content and prepares and disseminates to all channels.

Ensures all materials are produced in adherence to CCA brand guidelines and coordinates vendors and partners compliance with guidelines.

Coordinates trafficking of print and digital advertising with graphic designer and media as needed.

Responsible for dissemination of event calendars and Chautauqua promotional materials to partners throughout the city and to Colorado Tourism offices.

Updates and maintains CCA website and ticketing website.

Reports on website analytics and makes recommendations monthly.

Writes, creates and distributes weekly e-newsletter.

Coordinates and implements CCA’s social media strategy and editorial calendar.

Places all determined advertising buys and reconciles billing.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Please visit the Careers page at www.chautauqua.com for a full position description and complete list of requirements.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID/permanent position

TO APPLY (please apply prior to October 30th, 2018)

Please send cover letter and resume to marah.bradley@chautauqua.com. No phone calls please.

COLORADO CHAUTAUQUA website

VENUE

Colorado Chautauqua

900 Baseline Road

Boulder, CO 80302