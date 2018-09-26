The Colorado Chautauqua Association in Boulder is now hiring an Assistant Box Office Manager.

A college degree preferred with a minimum of 2+ years previous experience in box office, ticketing, events, or customer service. Supervisory experience required along with strong Microsoft Office skills.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience using AudienceView ticketing software a plus. Development/membership database management experience helpful.

JOB DUTIES

Accounting systems. Build reports and ticket buyer lists using the Business Intelligence within AudienceView. Assist BOM in the maintenance and proofing of all event builds within ticketing software.

Along with BOM, responsible for Colorado Music Festival subscription renewals.

Responsible for the accuracy of all Box Office cash, check and credit card transactions including but not limited to ticket sales, refunds, exchanges and releases.

Supervise Box Office staff when acting as Manager on Duty.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Please visit the Careers page at www.chautauqua.com for a full position description and complete list of requirements.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID/permanent position

TO APPLY (please apply prior to October 20th, 2018)

Please send cover letter and resume to marah.bradley@chautauqua.com. No phone calls please.

COLORADO CHAUTAUQUA website

VENUE

Colorado Chautauqua

900 Baseline Road

Boulder, CO 80302