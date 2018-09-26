Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Assistant Box Office Manager / Colorado Chautauqua Association in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Chautauqua Association in Boulder is now hiring an Assistant Box Office Manager.
A college degree preferred with a minimum of 2+ years previous experience in box office, ticketing, events, or customer service. Supervisory experience required along with strong Microsoft Office skills.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Experience using AudienceView ticketing software a plus. Development/membership database management experience helpful.

JOB DUTIES
Accounting systems. Build reports and ticket buyer lists using the Business Intelligence within AudienceView. Assist BOM in the maintenance and proofing of all event builds within ticketing software.
Along with BOM, responsible for Colorado Music Festival subscription renewals.
Responsible for the accuracy of all Box Office cash, check and credit card transactions including but not limited to ticket sales, refunds, exchanges and releases.
Supervise Box Office staff when acting as Manager on Duty.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Please visit the Careers page at www.chautauqua.com for a full position description and complete list of requirements.

COMPENSATION
This is a PAID/permanent position

TO APPLY (please apply prior to October 20th, 2018)
Please send cover letter and resume to marah.bradley@chautauqua.com. No phone calls please.

COLORADO CHAUTAUQUA website

VENUE
Colorado Chautauqua
900 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80302


