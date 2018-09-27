THE PLOT

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that—due to his painful shyness—suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony’s father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving. Outside Mullingar is a compassionate, delightful work about how it’s never too late to take a chance on love.

Outside Mullingar

by John Patrick Shanley

Presented by Firehouse Theater Company

Directed by Katie Mangett

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 from 2 – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

John Hand Theater

on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

CALLBACKS

Sunday, November 4th, 2018 from 10am to noon

ROLES

Tony Reilly – male, late 30’s to mid 40’s

Rosemary Muldoon – female, late 30’s to mid 40’s

Anthony Reilly (Tony’s father) – male 60’s-70’s

Aoife Muldoon (Rosemary’s mother) – female 60’s-70’s

BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: One 1-2 minute monologue. For callbacks, please be familiar with the script.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (a stipend)

No Equity members considered

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Roughly 5-6 weeks prior to opening. Determined based on actor schedules.

Performances: March 30th – April 27th, 2019 — Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees

PERFORMANCE VENUE

