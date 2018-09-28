Theatre O in Denver is looking to hire a set designer ASAP. Set Designer would design the set for the world premiere of Cabaret Kalisz, written by a local Denver playwright.

Set building experience a plus. Small space with a limited budget.

A beautiful play about 5 women who have been taken captive in a barn by the Nazis during WWII. It is a poignant portrayal about survival, loss and hope.

COMPENSATION

Job is PAID

START DATE

Immediately (Sept. 2018)

Completion: Nov. 1st, 2018

CONTACT

Michelle Romeo

Text: 303-887-6339

Email: mcromeo1970@gmail.com