Immediate Hiring – Set Designer & Set Builder / Theatre O

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Theatre O in Denver is looking to hire a set designer ASAP. Set Designer would design the set for the world premiere of Cabaret Kalisz, written by a local Denver playwright.
Set building experience a plus. Small space with a limited budget.

A beautiful play about 5 women who have been taken captive in a barn by the Nazis during WWII. It is a poignant portrayal about survival, loss and hope.

COMPENSATION
Job is PAID

START DATE
Immediately (Sept. 2018)
Completion: Nov. 1st, 2018

CONTACT
Michelle Romeo
Text: 303-887-6339
Email: mcromeo1970@gmail.com


