The Colorado Theatre Guild is excited to announce that our next Community Conversations will be held on Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at the Aurora Fox Arts Center in the Studio Theatre at 6pm.

This event is FREE!

The topic for this community conversation is Audition Best Practices Workshop Panel.

1. The do’s & don’t’s of auditions from monologue/song choice, and more!

2. We’ll also be soliciting questions, from those attending, of what they’d like to know about auditions.

PANELISTS

Candy Brown – Independent Choreographer/Director/Actor

Bernie Cardell – Vintage Theatre

Lynne Collins – Arvada Center

Trent Hines – Independent Music Director

Caitlin Lowans – Theatreworks

Grady Sopes – DCPA

Nick Sugar – Town Hall Arts Center

VENUE

Aurora Fox Arts Center

in the Studio Theatre

9000 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010