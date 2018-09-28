Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Audition Panel Round 2 – FREE! / Hosted by the Colorado Theatre Guild – (October 14th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Theatre Guild is excited to announce that our next Community Conversations will be held on Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at the Aurora Fox Arts Center in the Studio Theatre at 6pm.

This event is FREE!

Click Here to Register Now!

The topic for this community conversation is Audition Best Practices Workshop Panel.
1. The do’s & don’t’s of auditions from monologue/song choice, and more!
2. We’ll also be soliciting questions, from those attending, of what they’d like to know about auditions.

PANELISTS
Candy Brown – Independent Choreographer/Director/Actor
Bernie Cardell – Vintage Theatre
Lynne Collins – Arvada Center
Trent Hines – Independent Music Director
Caitlin Lowans – Theatreworks
Grady Sopes – DCPA
Nick Sugar – Town Hall Arts Center

VENUE
Aurora Fox Arts Center
in the Studio Theatre
9000 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado