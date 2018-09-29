Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Immediate Hiring – Experienced Acting Instructor in Boulder / Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Immediate hiring for an experienced acting instructor for fall session (which has already begun!).

CLASS DESCRIPTION
At the Actors Academy Program young students get training in acting, vocalizing, and movement. During the fall semester students will learn: basic scene study skills, helpful acting methodologies, proper vocalization, and audition preparation techniques while learning how to choose the right material to audition with, and how to go with the flow of an audition.

CLASS SESSION
Actor’s Academy Acting Fundamentals for grades 4 – 8
located at Boulder location
5:30 – 7:30pm
September 24th – December 3rd, 2018 (no class on Nov. 19th)
MORE INFORMATION
Website for the Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids classes

Yes – the fall class session has begun – please apply today -
Contact: Stuart Motola at stuart@theaterforkids.net

Boulder Address
5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135
Boulder CO 80301
(near Arapahoe and 55th)

Posted 9-29-18


