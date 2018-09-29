Immediate hiring for an experienced acting instructor for fall session (which has already begun!).

CLASS DESCRIPTION

At the Actors Academy Program young students get training in acting, vocalizing, and movement. During the fall semester students will learn: basic scene study skills, helpful acting methodologies, proper vocalization, and audition preparation techniques while learning how to choose the right material to audition with, and how to go with the flow of an audition.

CLASS SESSION

Actor’s Academy Acting Fundamentals for grades 4 – 8

located at Boulder location

5:30 – 7:30pm

September 24th – December 3rd, 2018 (no class on Nov. 19th)

MORE INFORMATION

Website for the Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids classes

Yes – the fall class session has begun – please apply today -

Contact: Stuart Motola at stuart@theaterforkids.net

Boulder Address

5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135

Boulder CO 80301

(near Arapahoe and 55th)

Posted 9-29-18