(deadline Oct. 28th) Technical Director / Fine Arts Center of Colorado College in Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Sep 2018


Position Title: Technical Director at the Fine Arts Center of Colorado College

Summary Description:
Creates scenic elements for all theatre company productions, and manages the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company’s scenic shop.

Required Qualifications:
Bachelor’s Degree in theatre or equivalent experience plus a minimum of three years of professional experience in areas of theatrical construction, general carpentry, computer drafting, management of personnel and equipment, to include budget management and supervisory experience with strong communication and collaboration skills; working knowledge of VectorWorks; knowledge of OSHA regulations and safety practices; proficient with personal computers and Microsoft Office.

Preferred Qualifications:
Master’s degree in theatre; experience with related duties in a production theatre company and/or performing arts center.

Full Job Description and Online ApplicationClick Here
Deadline to apply October 28th, 2018
Required documents with application: Resume and Cover Letter

Fine Arts Center of Colorado College
14 East Cache la Poudre Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903


