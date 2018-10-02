Theatre O in Boulder is now hiring a sound designer to design and possibly run sound for an original play, Cabaret Kalisz, by a local Denver playwright, featuring an all female cast.

DETAILS

Prefer someone with sound design experience.

This is a PAID, temporary position.

Starts immediately (Oct. 2018) and ends November 18th, 2018

TO APPLY

Contact Michelle Romeo at mcromeo1970@gmail.com

or text Michelle at: 303-887-6839