Now Hiring – Sound Designer / Theatre O in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Oct 2018


Theatre O in Boulder is now hiring a sound designer to design and possibly run sound for an original play, Cabaret Kalisz, by a local Denver playwright, featuring an all female cast.

DETAILS
Prefer someone with sound design experience.
This is a PAID, temporary position.
Starts immediately (Oct. 2018) and ends November 18th, 2018

TO APPLY
Contact Michelle Romeo at mcromeo1970@gmail.com
or text Michelle at: 303-887-6839


