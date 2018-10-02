Theatre Aspen in Aspen, Colorado is seeking a Marketing Manager.

This is a permanent/full time position. The Marketing Manager will be dedicated to fostering public awareness of, and cultivating support and enthusiasm for Theatre Aspen’s mission. The marketing manager is an integral member of the highly collaborative team, designing and implementing the Theatre’s overall marketing, visibility and promotion initiatives. The marketing manager will be knowledgeable about the mission, vision and accomplishments of the company.

QUALIFICATIONS

The successful candidate will have 3-5 years’ experience in marketing, or arts administration, exhibit a high capacity for interpersonal relations, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills. Additionally: • Knowledge of performing arts; able to speak and write persuasively about the value and importance of the arts, arts access, outreach, and the programs of Theatre Aspen. • Innovative, able to create new ideas and strategies for revenue and brand promotion; able to coordinate and communicate those ideas to ensure optimum results. • Demonstrated ability to effectively plan, implement and manage at both strategic and operational levels. • Exceptional interpersonal skills; able to work cooperatively with a diverse constituency to foster an environment of respect and civility. • Proficiency with Office 365; graphic design and social media skills; basic typography, layout and photo/video editing skills. • Able and willing to perform administrative work.

JOB DUTIES

Assist in developing and executing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies to reinforce the Theatre’s identity and brand, ensuring that marketing materials across all departments are consistent, and promoting the image of the Theatre to the public and across the industry. • Create digital marketing strategies; manage Theatre Aspen’s website, and online presence; generate content for Theatre Aspen’s social media platforms by writing posts, taking photos, and collecting materials. • Work with external design consultancy to create all marketing materials, playbills, print and digital graphics; oversee branding strategy and implementation. • Work closely with the senior leadership to research, solicit and create opportunities for advertising, trade, sponsors, partnerships and in-kind donations. Negotiate trade and media relationships. • Survey audiences and create analytic demographic reports; develop initiatives to capitalize on current trends and expand upon community outreach.

COMPENSATION

Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY

Interested applicants should send a resume and a cover letter with salary expectations to Daniel Benavent, General Manager, at daniel@theatreaspen.org with a subject line labeled as “Marketing Manager – Theatre Aspen.” All applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status. Theatre Aspen is an equal opportunity employer.

CONTACT PHONE IF NEEDED

970-300-4301

THEATRE ASPEN website

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and is rapidly expanding their programming imprint.

OFFICE

Theatre Aspen

110 East Hallam Street, Suite 126

Aspen, CO 81611

VENUE

The Hurst Theatre

470 Rio Grande Place

Aspen, CO 80611