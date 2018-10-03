CenterStage Theatre Company (CSTC) recently moved into its own space at 901 Front Street in Louisville.

The space includes a dance studio, art room, rehearsal room, office and 70 seat black box theatre. CSTC is looking for a person to take on two major functions related to successfully utilizing this space: 1. oversee facilities and develop and manage rental of excess space and 2. serve as production manager to CSTC programming efforts.

CenterStage Theatre Company is the theatre place for Boulder and Louisville’s kids, youth, and emerging artists. CSTC is dedicated to extending quality theatre to the Colorado community — especially in Boulder County.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Good interpersonal skills in order to maintain high quality customer service for audiences, performers, directors, staff, rental patrons and the general public is required.

Must be highly organized, flexible, and able to balance multiple competing demands.

Must have excellent written and oral communication skills.

Show initiative to take on tasks necessary to ensure a successful production.

Show initiative to curate a successful rental business finding creative ways to find renters and performers.

Proficiency in Office Suite and Google Drive is required.

Be an excellent creative problem-solver, and approach difficult situations with a solution-oriented mindset.

Good at prioritizing, managing own workflow and coordinating the work of a production crew.

Ability to thrive in a small, rigorous, team-oriented environment.

A candidate with a network of colleagues in the field to consult with about various production needs is preferred.

Flexible schedule.

Ability to work with Photoshop and InDesign or other similar graphic design tools (preferred, but not required).

COMPENSATION

PAID – Permanent Position

$15 per hour, plus bonus based on rental activity

MORE INFORMATION / DETAILS ABOUT JOB OPENING – CLICK HERE

TO APPLY – deadline to apply Nov. 15th, 2018

CenterStage Theatre Co is an equal opportunity employer, and welcomes applications from all candidates, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry, age, veteran status, disability unrelated to participation requirements, genetic information, military service, or other protected status.

Email cover letter and resume to: info@centerstagetheatrecompany.org

OR

Mail cover letter and resume to:

CenterStage Theatre Company

901 Front Street

Louisville, CO 80027

CenterStage Theatre website