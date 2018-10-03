Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Oct. 7th) – Needed one child actress (7-12 years old) for “1984” / Benchmark Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


NEEDED: Child Actress (7-12 years old, any ethnicity) for the show 1984 by George Orwell, adaptation by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan (regional premiere). Directed by Neil Truglio, 1984 is the multi-award winning adaptation of George Orwell’s ultimate dystopian novel, which continues to resonate throughout the world. Called “complex, harrowing and ingenious” upon its debut, the Broadway production rocked audiences with its fearlessness and sheer brutality. “Icke and Macmillan’s adaptation of 1984 stands out as one of the most unique and disturbing takes on a book that sadly never seems to lose its relevance.” – Hollywood Reporter

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, October 7th, 2018 from 3pm–4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Bench at 40West
1560 Teller Street
Lakewood, CO 80214

CALLBACKS
Invited only

ROLE
CHILD: (female  7-12; any ethnicity)

COMPENSATION
Role is PAID

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot / Resume
Prepare: Up to a 2-minute long contemporary monologue

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: start on or around February 1st and continue through March 14th, 2019.
Specific schedule to be determined by actor availability.
Performances: March 15th – April 13th, 2019
Thursdays – Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 6pm

TO SET UP AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT PLEASE EMAIL
info@benchmarktheatre.com
Subject Line: Benchmark Theatre Audition Request

Benchmark Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado