NEEDED: Child Actress (7-12 years old, any ethnicity) for the show 1984 by George Orwell, adaptation by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan (regional premiere). Directed by Neil Truglio, 1984 is the multi-award winning adaptation of George Orwell’s ultimate dystopian novel, which continues to resonate throughout the world. Called “complex, harrowing and ingenious” upon its debut, the Broadway production rocked audiences with its fearlessness and sheer brutality. “Icke and Macmillan’s adaptation of 1984 stands out as one of the most unique and disturbing takes on a book that sadly never seems to lose its relevance.” – Hollywood Reporter

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, October 7th, 2018 from 3pm–4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Bench at 40West

1560 Teller Street

Lakewood, CO 80214

CALLBACKS

Invited only

ROLE

CHILD: (female 7-12; any ethnicity)

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot / Resume

Prepare: Up to a 2-minute long contemporary monologue

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: start on or around February 1st and continue through March 14th, 2019.

Specific schedule to be determined by actor availability.

Performances: March 15th – April 13th, 2019

Thursdays – Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 6pm

TO SET UP AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT PLEASE EMAIL

info@benchmarktheatre.com

Subject Line: Benchmark Theatre Audition Request

Benchmark Theatre website