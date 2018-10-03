Based on the classic French fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love a bright, beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast - the musical

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice

Book by Linda Woolverton

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, November 16th, 2018 starting at 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

BDT Stage

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

CALLBACKS

Saturday, November 17th at 11am

ROLES – must be able to sing and dance well – there will be tap involved.

Belle and Lumiere have been pre-cast – ALL other roles are available

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and resume stapled together

Prepare: 16-32 bars of a song that shows you off best – bring music in your key

PERFORMANCES

–

TO SET UP AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Call Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext.120