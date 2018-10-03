Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(November 16th) Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Oct 2018 / 0 Comment


Based on the classic French fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love a bright, beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast - the musical
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice
Book by Linda Woolverton

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, November 16th, 2018 starting at 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
BDT Stage
5501 Arapahoe Avenue
Boulder, CO 80303

CALLBACKS
Saturday, November 17th at 11am

ROLES – must be able to sing and dance well – there will be tap involved.
Belle and Lumiere have been pre-cast – ALL other roles are available

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and resume stapled together
Prepare: 16-32 bars of a song that shows you off best – bring music in your key

PERFORMANCES
May 4thSeptember 21, 2019

TO SET UP AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Call Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext.120


